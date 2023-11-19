This is the BEST suitcase deal so far this Black Friday
Jet off with the excellent Antler Clifton Cabin suitcase for 30% less this Black Friday
If you’re planning on escaping to the sun this winter or want to prepare for next summer’s getaway, then Antler’s Clifton Cabin suitcase is a premium choice for replacing your hand luggage. In one of Antler’s Black Friday deals, you can pick up their Clifton Cabin for 30% less than the £170 RRP. And now at £119, they’re rolling off the shelves.
Antler, a British brand with over a century of experience, is known for its commitment to creating suitcases that endure. Unlike many other options in the market that may show wear or break within a few years, Antler’s products are designed to last. And even if you find it does begin to show some wear and tear, Antler’s Clifton Cabin suitcase comes with a lifetime warranty. This places Antler in a league above other brands, which typically offer only one or two-year warranties.
The Clifton Cabin suitcase is a perfect example of Antler’s excellence. Our personal experience with both the Clifton and Camber hard-case suitcases revealed their superior quality. Both lines are incredibly spacious and rugged. Even after a week-long trip, the suitcases, despite their beautiful pastel colours, showed minimal signs of wear, such as scratches, tears or colour marks. This resilience makes them ideal for frequent travellers who value both looks and durability.
The Clifton Cabin suitcase has multiple storage pockets, providing ample space for organising belongings. Additionally, the expanded zip feature offers extra storage room, a handy option for those last-minute travel essentials. Security is also a top priority, with the suitcase featuring a secure TSA lock, ensuring peace of mind during travels.
With a capacity of 87l and weighing just 2.8kg, the Clifton Cabin suitcase is not only spacious but also lightweight, making it easy to navigate through airports and onto flights. The four-wheel design makes rolling this case around far, far easier than a two wheeler; it also makes it easy to double the case up as a shelf or table, even while in motion.
This Black Friday deal on the Antler Clifton Cabin suitcase at the reduced price of £199, it’s an excellent opportunity for travellers seeking a high-quality suitcase that balances elegance with practicality.