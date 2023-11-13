Get a COLOSSAL saving on an award-winning Eve mattress in the Black Friday pre-sale

The mattress’s 950 pocket springs contribute to its hybrid nature. These springs, along with a 35mm foam foundation, are covered in breathable polyester fabric, and the mattress is topped with a machine-washable cover. The Original Hybrid can be used on any base, solid or slatted, although it’s recommended that slats are no more than 70mm apart. The mattress doesn’t require flipping, but rotating it every month for the first year and then twice annually is advised​​​​.

When it comes to performance and comfort, the Eve Original Hybrid delivers a medium to firm sleeping experience. On a firmness scale of 10, it is rated around 7-7.5 when used on a solid base and closer to 6 on sprung slats. The mattress provides substantial support, making it suitable for front and back sleepers. Side sleepers may also find it comfortable, thanks to the give in its comfort layers​​.

One notable aspect of the mattress is its arrival in a compact, vacuum-packed form, expanding to full size within six hours of unpacking. Users should be aware of an initial off-gassing smell, which typically lingers for up to a week but is not overpowering​​.