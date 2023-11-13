Expert Reviews

To help us provide you with free impartial advice, we may earn a commission if you buy through links on our site. Learn more

  • Home
  • Black Friday
  • Get a COLOSSAL saving on an award-winning Eve mattress in the Black Friday pre-sale

Get a COLOSSAL saving on an award-winning Eve mattress in the Black Friday pre-sale

Deals

The Eve Original Hybrid Mattress is a whopping 40% cheaper in the company’s Black Friday pre-sale

As part of its exceptional Black Friday pre-sale, Eve has slashed the price of its Original Hybrid Mattress by a whopping 40%. This means the king-size version is now just £539, a gigantic drop from its regular price of £899. Interested buyers should act quickly, though, as this sale ends at midnight on Tuesday 14 November.

View deal at Eve

The Eve Original Hybrid Mattress has been praised for its construction and comfort, earning four out of five stars and an Expert Reviews Recommended award in our original review. This mattress combines four memory foam layers with 120mm traditional pocket springs. The top layer is 35mm of Eve’s breathable foam, followed by 30mm of memory foam and a 25mm support layer. This design is intended to deliver a balance of comfort and support, providing a “just-right” feel for sleepers​​​​.

See Related
Best Black Friday deals 2023: Early offers and bargains have landed
Best mattress 2023: Black Friday savings on tried and tested memory foam, hybrid and budget mattresses

The mattress’s 950 pocket springs contribute to its hybrid nature. These springs, along with a 35mm foam foundation, are covered in breathable polyester fabric, and the mattress is topped with a machine-washable cover. The Original Hybrid can be used on any base, solid or slatted, although it’s recommended that slats are no more than 70mm apart. The mattress doesn’t require flipping, but rotating it every month for the first year and then twice annually is advised​​​​.

When it comes to performance and comfort, the Eve Original Hybrid delivers a medium to firm sleeping experience. On a firmness scale of 10, it is rated around 7-7.5 when used on a solid base and closer to 6 on sprung slats. The mattress provides substantial support, making it suitable for front and back sleepers. Side sleepers may also find it comfortable, thanks to the give in its comfort layers​​.

One notable aspect of the mattress is its arrival in a compact, vacuum-packed form, expanding to full size within six hours of unpacking. Users should be aware of an initial off-gassing smell, which typically lingers for up to a week but is not overpowering​​.

View deal at Eve

Eve’s Black Friday pre-sale offers a significant opportunity to purchase a high-quality hybrid mattress at a greatly reduced price. The combination of memory foam layers and traditional pocket springs in the Eve Original Hybrid Mattress aims to provide a supportive yet comfortable sleep experience, making it an attractive option for a wide range of sleepers.

Read more

Deals | Black Friday