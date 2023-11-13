Get a COLOSSAL saving on an award-winning Eve mattress in the Black Friday pre-sale
The Eve Original Hybrid Mattress is a whopping 40% cheaper in the company’s Black Friday pre-sale
As part of its exceptional Black Friday pre-sale, Eve has slashed the price of its Original Hybrid Mattress by a whopping 40%. This means the king-size version is now just £539, a gigantic drop from its regular price of £899. Interested buyers should act quickly, though, as this sale ends at midnight on Tuesday 14 November.
The Eve Original Hybrid Mattress has been praised for its construction and comfort, earning four out of five stars and an Expert Reviews Recommended award in our original review. This mattress combines four memory foam layers with 120mm traditional pocket springs. The top layer is 35mm of Eve’s breathable foam, followed by 30mm of memory foam and a 25mm support layer. This design is intended to deliver a balance of comfort and support, providing a “just-right” feel for sleepers.
The mattress’s 950 pocket springs contribute to its hybrid nature. These springs, along with a 35mm foam foundation, are covered in breathable polyester fabric, and the mattress is topped with a machine-washable cover. The Original Hybrid can be used on any base, solid or slatted, although it’s recommended that slats are no more than 70mm apart. The mattress doesn’t require flipping, but rotating it every month for the first year and then twice annually is advised.
When it comes to performance and comfort, the Eve Original Hybrid delivers a medium to firm sleeping experience. On a firmness scale of 10, it is rated around 7-7.5 when used on a solid base and closer to 6 on sprung slats. The mattress provides substantial support, making it suitable for front and back sleepers. Side sleepers may also find it comfortable, thanks to the give in its comfort layers.
One notable aspect of the mattress is its arrival in a compact, vacuum-packed form, expanding to full size within six hours of unpacking. Users should be aware of an initial off-gassing smell, which typically lingers for up to a week but is not overpowering.
Eve’s Black Friday pre-sale offers a significant opportunity to purchase a high-quality hybrid mattress at a greatly reduced price. The combination of memory foam layers and traditional pocket springs in the Eve Original Hybrid Mattress aims to provide a supportive yet comfortable sleep experience, making it an attractive option for a wide range of sleepers.