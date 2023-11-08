Expert Reviews

To help us provide you with free impartial advice, we may earn a commission if you buy through links on our site. Learn more

  • Home
  • Black Friday
  • Get a SPECTACULAR saving on a five-star Simba mattress this Black Friday

Get a SPECTACULAR saving on a five-star Simba mattress this Black Friday

Deals

The award-winning Simba Hybrid Pro mattress has had its price slashed by 45% for Black Friday

In the run up to Black Friday, we’ve a dream deal if you’re after a good night’s sleep with this unmissable offer on the fantastic Simba Hybrid Pro mattress. Now at a whopping 45% discount, you can get your hands on the king size version for just £967, down from £1,759.

View deal at Simba

The Simba Hybrid Pro review earned a perfect five stars from Expert Reviews (“It’s the most comfortable bed-in-a-box we’ve ever tested!”) as well as our prestigious Best Buy award.

See Related
Best Black Friday mattress deals: HUGE savings from the best bed-in-a-box brands
Best Black Friday deals 2023: Early offers and bargains have landed

With its innovative design, combining the comfort of memory foam with the support of 5,000 titanium Aerocoil springs, the Simba Hybrid Pro is engineered to provide the perfect balance of comfort, support and temperature regulation, ensuring a night of uninterrupted slumber.

In our original review, we noted the Simba Hybrid Pro’s exceptional breathability, thanks to its unique open-cell foam layer and natural wool top layer that helps to regulate body temperature. This is a mattress that doesn’t just promise comfort; it scientifically delivers it!

View deal at Simba

With a 365-night trial period and a ten-year guarantee, this unbeatable Black Friday deal is hard to top. Paying only £967 is an incredible price for a fantastic mattress, so whatever you do, don’t sleep on this spectacular Simba Hybrid Pro deal!

Read more

Deals | Black Friday