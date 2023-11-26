Get a STUNNING Simba Hybrid Pro mattress deal this Cyber Monday

At 280mm thick, the Simba Hybrid Pro is compatible with most fitted sheets, despite being thicker than its regular counterpart. The non-removable top cover emphasizes the need for a quality mattress protector, adding to its overall durability and hygiene. The 200-night trial period that accompanies the Hybrid Pro also gives you a chance to try out the mattress before you fully commit to buying.

The initial pricing of the Hybrid Pro placed it at the higher end of the market. Yet, this significant Black Friday reduction transforms it from a premium-priced mattress to a more accessible luxury. This deal provides an opportunity to experience a product that was previously considered a high-end option at a much more affordable price​​.

Comfort, of course, is where the Simba Hybrid Pro truly shines. The wool layer provides a unique texture and reduces the sinking feeling typical of foam mattresses, enhancing the overall sleep experience. Its ability to maintain a cool temperature, even during warmer nights, is a significant advantage over other foam-based mattresses. This is complemented by its excellent support levels, whether used on a sprung slatted base or a solid foundation​​.