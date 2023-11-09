Get MAGNIFICENT mattress deals in Simba’s Black Friday sale
Black Friday is upon us once again so what better time to snap up a superb saving on a five-star Simba mattress?
It’s the most wonderful time of the year for bargain-hunters: Black Friday has kicked off earlier than ever before, with the deals coming in thick and fast. Simba is certainly no exception and has slashed up to 55% off some of our favourite mattresses, ranging from the original Simba Hybrid and best-selling Simba Hybrid Pro to the organic Simba GO Hybrid, the plush Simba Hybrid Luxe and the budget Simbatex Essential. Not bad, eh?
These deals are set to run until 23.59pm on Friday 24 November 2023. Don’t miss out because they’re some of the best offers we’ve ever seen from the class-leading manufacturer.
All of the mattresses below are excellent, with each and every one earning at least four stars out of five in our full-length reviews of their performance in the bedroom, so rest assured whatever option suits your budget you’ll be happy with your purchase. You’ll get 365 days to test any of the below buys out too, so there’s no pressure on your purchase if you find out a certain mattress isn’t for you.
You can click the yellow button below to view Simba’s Black Friday Sale in its entirety or scroll down for more details on the five massive mattress deals we mentioned above.
1. Simba Hybrid Pro (was £1,759, now £967 in king size) plus a FREE mattress protector
Featuring a dual-layer of micro pocket springs, a plush middle section of Simbatex foam and an upper wool component engineered to maintain a cool temperature (that you can also wash) – all made from recycled materials – the Simba Hybrid Pro provides a restful and supportive sleeping experience and one that our reviewer gave five stars. It earned the title of the most comfortable hybrid mattress we’ve reviewed and still holds that gong today. As a bonus, Simba is including a complimentary mattress protector that would usually cost £149.
Read our full Simba Hybrid Pro review for more details
2. Simba Hybrid (was £1,259, now £692 in king size)
While the Pro is the best-seller, the original Simba Hybrid is just as stellar – and even better for your wallet at £567 cheaper in this scarily good sale. Winning five stars and a coveted Expert Reviews Best Buy award, it provides an excellent combination of comfort and bodily support so you don’t wake up with any creaking neck pains. It doesn’t have the Pro’s handles for rotation, and does get a little warmer too, but it remains as bouncy and brilliant across its life span no matter the conditions.
Read our full Simba Hybrid review for more details
3. Simba GO Hybrid (was £2,399, now £1,078 in king size)
Simba’s turn towards a more eco-conscious approach led to the creation of the GO Hybrid. The “Green Organic” mattress, Simba’s most sustainable yet, combines new and recycled fibers with organic latex and an organic cotton cover. It’s designed for 100% recyclability and utilises a carbon-neutral courier service, resulting in a mattress with half the carbon footprint of its traditional hybrids.
It doesn’t just talk the eco-talk either; it excels as a premium feel mattress with top temperature regulation and earned a five-star rating and Best Buy award to boot.
Read our full Simba GO Hybrid review for more details
4. Simba Hybrid Luxe (was £2,409, now a stunning £1,325 in king size) plus FREE mattress protector
As you might be able to tell the front the mattress’s name, the Simba Hybrid Luxe is a luxurious mattress and one that earned a five stars and Expert Reviews Recommended award in its full-length review. It missed out on a Best Buy award simply because of its extra outlay compared to the Hybrid Pro without as many corresponding improvements in performance.
Now that it’s 40% less this Black Friday, however, you can finally rest in peace for less – and even get extra cushioning via a mattress protector thrown in for nothing and valued at £149.
Read our full Simba Hybrid Luxe review for more details
5. Simba Simbatex Essential Foam (was £549, now only £357 in a king size)
The Simbatex Essential Foam Mattress is a four-layer all-foam model by Simba, offering a premium build, comfort and support all infused with graphite for better cooling. While not the cheapest mattress around, it’s more budget-friendly than Simba’s Hybrid Mattress and any of the above models. When we reviewed it, a king-size cost £899 but that price first fell to £549 and now this 35% Black Friday discount means it’s just £357.
Read our full Simba Simbatex Essential review for more details