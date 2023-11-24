The best hybrid mattress is CHEAPER this Black Friday – until midnight

With its innovative design, combining the comfort of memory foam with the support of 5,000 titanium Aerocoil springs, the Simba Hybrid Pro is engineered to provide the perfect balance of comfort, support and temperature regulation, ensuring a night of uninterrupted slumber.

In our original review, we noted the Simba Hybrid Pro’s exceptional breathability, thanks to its unique open-cell foam layer and natural wool top layer that helps to regulate body temperature. This is a mattress that doesn’t just promise comfort; it scientifically delivers it!