This is the BEST mattress topper deal so far this Black Friday

Key features of the Panda Memory Foam Bamboo Mattress Topper include a filling of memory foam and a cover made of 40% bamboo fibre and 60% polyester, which is machine washable for easy maintenance. The topper is 5cm thick and available in sizes ranging from single to super king, ensuring a fit for most beds. Additionally, it comes with a 10-year warranty and a 30-night trial, providing ample time to assess its suitability for your sleeping needs​​.

Panda’s topper also includes unique design elements like elasticated straps to hold it in place on the mattress, a feature not commonly found in other brands at this price point. While some may have reservations about memory foam due to heat retention or off-gassing smells, the Panda topper’s 30-night trial offers a risk-free opportunity to test its compatibility with your preferences​​.