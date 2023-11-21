Bag a SIM-only BARGAIN from the best mobile network this Black Friday
Five-star Voxi is serving up three times the data for the same price, plus loads of benefits, for Black Friday
Voxi, an award-winning mobile network, has an exceptional Black Friday deal for you: a staggering 300GB instead of the usual 100GB for just £20/mth on a rolling, one-month contract. This threefold increase in data for the same price, especially noteworthy for including unlimited use of social, music and video apps, makes it a standout offer.
Five-star Voxi’s accolades, including wins for value, reliability and the overall Best Mobile Network award in the 2023 Expert Reviews Mobile Network Awards, underscore the network’s commitment to providing excellent service and value.
Voxi, renowned for its customer satisfaction, has nearly 59% of its users stating they are very likely to recommend the network. This high rate of endorsement speaks to the network’s ability to attract and retain satisfied customers. Its plans, known for their affordability and comprehensive benefits, adding even more value to their offerings.
Operating under the infrastructure of Vodafone, Voxi benefits from strong coverage and reliable speeds. It ranks as the third-fastest network in the UK, with a median download speed of 29.4Mbits/sec. The network’s 5G services are continually expanding, promising even faster speeds and enhanced connectivity in the future.
Voxi’s customer service also merits praise. While it didn’t clinch a specific award in this category, its performance surpasses many other networks, with over 62% of users reporting satisfaction. This level of customer service satisfaction is commendable in an industry where this aspect often falls short.
Voxi’s plans are simple yet effective, focusing on providing great value. Our Voxi review covers which plans are on offer in more detail. The absence of features like spending caps or eSIMs is balanced by the inclusion of Wi-Fi calling, enhancing connectivity options for users. Additionally, the plan structure helps users avoid unexpected overages, as more data cannot be used until the plan refreshes or an extra 1GB is purchased.
Voxi’s Black Friday deal of 300GB for £20/mth is a remarkable offer from a network that has consistently demonstrated its excellence through customer satisfaction and industry recognition. With its accolades in the Expert Reviews Mobile Network Awards and a Best Buy award in our original review, Voxi solidifies its position as a leading choice for users seeking quality, value and flexibility in their mobile data plans.