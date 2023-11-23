This is the CHEAPEST unlimited SIM deal this Black Friday

Beyond the unlimited 5G data, which is the cornerstone of this deal, Lycamobile includes unlimited national minutes and SMS. This is particularly advantageous for those who frequently use their phones for calls and texts within the UK, ensuring they never have to worry about exceeding their allowance or incurring additional charges.

An additional highlight of this offer is the inclusion of 100 international minutes to several key destinations, including the EU, the USA, and China. This feature benefits those with family, friends, or business contacts abroad, allowing for regular international communication without worrying about excessive charges. In a world that’s more connected than ever, this aspect of the deal ensures that users can maintain vital international connections effortlessly.

Moreover, the deal includes EU roaming, an essential feature for travellers. This allows users to use their mobile phone while travelling within the EU without incurring additional roaming charges, a significant benefit for leisure and business travellers. The convenience of using one’s mobile phone freely while abroad cannot be overstated, as it provides peace of mind and seamless connectivity, whether it’s for navigating, staying in touch with loved ones, or managing work-related tasks.