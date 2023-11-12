This Voxi SIM-only deal is an UNMISSABLE bargain ahead of Black Friday
Looking for the best SIM-only deals before Black Friday? This Voxi plan gets you triple data, as well as unlimited social media and videos
Voxi, a virtual network known for its high-value mobile plans, has launched a doozy of a Black Friday deal. For a mere £12/mth on a flexible, one-month rolling plan, users can now access a generous 60GB of data, tripling the standard offering of 20GB for the same price. This remarkable deal not only provides a substantial amount of data but also includes unlimited usage of social media and video apps, making it an exceptional offer for heavy data users.
Voxi’s reputation for providing “unlimited” perks and award-winning reliability is well established. The network was awarded four stars out of five and an Expert Reviews Recommended award in our original Voxi review, reflecting its quality and customer satisfaction.
Users of this plan can enjoy unlimited streaming on popular platforms such as TikTok, Netflix and YouTube, and unlimited social media use without eating into their data allowance. This feature is particularly advantageous for those who frequently engage in social media activities and enjoy streaming video content on their phones.
The network’s customer service is another strong point, with more than 46% of its users reporting high levels of satisfaction. Voxi operates on the same network as Vodafone, ensuring reliable performance and coverage. With no speed caps, users can expect good 4G speeds in most areas and excellent 5G speeds where available. While Vodafone’s UK median download speed has slipped behind some competitors, it still delivers reliable connectivity.
Overall, Voxi’s pre-Black Friday deal is an excellent opportunity for anyone in need of a substantial data plan at an affordable price, with the added perks of unlimited social media and video streaming. This offer is particularly appealing for those who heavily rely on their mobile devices for entertainment and social connectivity.