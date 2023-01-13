OnePlus 11: Everything you need to know

Now that the Chinese launch is out of the way, the OnePlus 11 is now eyeing a global release, with the launch event set to kick off at 2PM GMT on Tuesday 7 February.

The first interesting thing to note with this launch is that, barring a surprise announcement, there is no Pro model this year. This likely won’t change, as the OnePlus 11 has a specs list that would suit a Pro model, indicating that the brand is streamlining its flagship offerings. It is likely, however, that we will still see a OnePlus 11T later on in 2023.

READ NEXT: The best mid-range smartphones

OnePlus 11: Key specifications

6.7in, 120Hz 3,216 x 1,440 AMOLED display

Octa-core 3.2GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor

12GB or 16GB of RAM

256GB or 512GB of storage

Triple camera array: 50MP (f/1.8) main camera, 48MP (f/2.2) ultrawide, 32MP (f/2) 2x telephoto

16MP (f/2.4) selfie camera

5,000mAh battery, 100W fast charging

163 x 74 x 8.5mm

205g

Colours: Black, Green

Launch date: 7 February

7 February UK price: TBC, likely starting around £799

OnePlus 11: Design, display and key features

Unsurprisingly, the design of the OnePlus 11 veers closely to that of the 10 Pro, with an aluminium frame and glass on the front and rear – though this is upgraded to Gorilla Glass 7. The most obvious visual difference can be found on the rear, with the cameras now set in a circular module, as opposed to the square housing used on the 10 Pro and 10T. The selfie camera hasn’t moved from the 10 Pro, still sitting in the top left corner of the display.

Like the OnePlus 10 Pro, the display used here is a 1440p AMOLED panel, measuring 6.7in across the diagonal, with a maximum refresh rate of 120Hz. While both the 10 Pro and 10T supported HDR10+, the OnePlus 11 is expanding the HDR formats, adding Dolby Vision to its repertoire. The stereo speakers also support Dolby Atmos and spatial audio, so this could end up being a good choice for streaming on the go.

It’s looking like two of the main issues we had with the design of the OnePlus 10 Pro return here: namely, the lack of an official IP rating and microSD expansion. Dual SIM is supported, at least, and there’s an optical fingerprint sensor beneath the display.

OnePlus 11: Cameras

Continuing the similarities to the OnePlus 10 Pro, the 11 sees the return of Hasselblad cameras. There are three lenses on the rear of the phone, with the main 50MP sensor joined by 48MP ultrawide and 32MP telephoto units. The first two are similar in size to those we saw on the OnePlus 10 Pro, albeit with newer Sony sensors, but the telephoto lens gets a bit of a shakeup, now only reaching 2x zoom (the 10 Pro went to 3.3x) but bumping up the pixel count from 8MP to 32MP.



It remains to be seen how well these cameras perform, and whether or not the specification shuffling of the telephoto lens was a prudent decision, but we were impressed with the Hasselblad cameras on the 10 Pro, so there’s a good chance these will follow suit.

Oddly, the selfie camera is quite a departure from the 10 Pro, dropping the 32MP sensor used there in favour of the 16MP number from the OnePlus 10T. We found this camera to be competent enough in our review of the 10T, though detail capture in the portrait mode was a little soft, so we’ll have to see if the OnePlus 11 can improve on this.

OnePlus 11: Performance and battery life

The OnePlus 11 will be one of the first flagship smartphones to make use of Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. This processor is said to deliver CPU performance up to 35% faster than its predecessor, as well as GPU speeds up to 25% faster and improved power efficiency.



Adding to the power is either 12GB or 16GB of RAM and 256GB or 512GB of onboard storage, though it is possible that only one of these models will launch globally. As for software, the OnePlus 11 will run on Android 13, with the brand’s own ColorOS 13 launcher layered over the top.

The battery capacity is listed as the equivalent of 5,000mAh, which is the same size used in the OnePlus 10 Pro. The bundled fast charger is slightly bigger, however, rated at 100W. This isn’t as big as the 150W charger that came with the 10T, but OnePlus claims that it will still charge the phone from empty to 50% in ten minutes, and on to full in 25 minutes.

READ NEXT: Our favourite budget smartphones

OnePlus 11: Summary

The OnePlus 11 will be launching globally on 7 February. Pricing is yet to be confirmed, but considering the specifications, we’ll likely see the OnePlus 11 starting at a similar price to the OnePlus 10 Pro. With this in mind, expect the base model (12GB/256GB) to be priced somewhere around £799.

We’ll have a better idea of pricing and release date after the launch, as well as our hands-on thoughts, so be sure to check back in soon to see if the OnePlus 11 lives up to the hype.