Google shakes up the foldable race with the launch of the Pixel Fold

After years of speculation, Google has finally unveiled its first foldable smartphone. Unoriginally named the Pixel Fold, the handset is a 2-in-1 handset and tablet in the same vein as Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold series.

Powered by the same Tensor G2 chip as the Pixel 7, the Pixel Fold has a 5.8in outer OLED screen which looks slightly less ‘tall and thin’ than its foldable rivals. When unfolded, you get a 7.6in OLED display with a 6:5 aspect ratio. Both panels are 120Hz for buttery smooth scrolling.

But anybody hoping that Google would introduce some much-needed competition on foldable pricing is going to be sorely disappointed. Starting at £1,749 for the model with 256GB of storage (the 512GB version has no confirmed price at the time of writing), it’s a whole £100 more than the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 – a handset that’s been refined over four generations.



Why should you take a punt on Google’s first attempt? The company is hoping that a few things will tempt you over.

Firstly – and not including the camera bump – it’s the second-thinnest foldable yet at two-thirds the thickness of most rivals when closed. It was nearly the thinnest on the market, but Huawei just beat Google to the punch, with the £2,000 Mate X3 announced earlier this week measuring 11.08mm folded, to the Pixel Fold's 12.1mm.

When open, the Pixel Fold is just 6mm thick – again, pipped by the 5.3mm Huawei Mate X3 – though Google claims this doesn’t make it fragile. The company says its 180-degree ‘Fluid Friction’ hinge is the most durable on any foldable, and it has IPX8 water and dust resistance, so it should survive the odd dunking.

Secondly, Google believes it has a strong claim as the best foldable for photography. That’s thanks to a triple-camera array featuring a 48MP main camera and two 10.8MP supporting sensors – one ultrawide and one telephoto. The latter supports up to 5x optical zoom, or 20x as a hybrid digital zoom.

This camera has some unique party tricks enabled by the form factor, too. Pop the Pixel Fold into a tent shape, and you can enjoy astrophotography without a tripod. Or if you want better quality group selfies, you can pop it on the table half folded, and enable a shot via a hand gesture, Google Assistant or a paired Pixel Watch.



Thirdly, it tackles one of the main weak points of foldables: battery life. While Samsung’s folding phones have limited stamina compared to regular handsets, Google says the Pixel Fold has a “beyond 24-hour battery life”. We’ll need to test that for ourselves, but it’s a big claim and Google certainly sounds confident.

READ NEXT: The best smartphones to buy

Finally, there’s the software, and Google is at a big advantage by making both the hardware and the operating system. While Android on big-screen devices hasn’t historically been a great experience, it sounds like Google has been thinking about how a foldable should work with the promise of “effortless” split-screen multitasking.



Over 50 Google apps have been optimised for large screens, and the company has also been working with partners like Disney Plus, Netflix, Minecraft and Spotify to enable a high-quality big-screen experience, too.

This all sounds extremely promising, but that price is clearly a fly in the ointment. At the time of writing, we only have a vague June release window, but we wouldn’t recommend preordering until the reviews are in. It may well prove to be the best foldable yet, but £1,749 is simply too big a gamble to take without waiting for an objective third-party assessment.