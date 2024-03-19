The award-winning Samsung Galaxy A54 phone is now at its lowest-ever price in the Amazon spring sale
Tried-and-tested: the brilliant five-star Samsung Galaxy A54 is now cheaper than ever in Amazon’s spring sale
You can now bag the Samsung Galaxy A54 (128GB) for an incredible £349, down from its average listing of £420. That’s a stunning saving of £71 thanks to Amazon’s latest discount.
So if you’re on the hunt for a new and improved smartphone for less, this is the deal for you. Don’t hang around though, as this superb offer ends on Monday 25 March.
View deal at Amazon
Did the Samsung Galaxy A54 get a good review?
- In our comprehensive Samsung Galaxy A54 review, we gave the stylish smartphone a deserved five stars out of five.
- It also staked claim to the Expert Reviews Recommended award.
What’s so good about the Samsung Galaxy A54?
- It has a gorgeous, 120Hz Super AMOLED display.
- Benchmark testing showed all-round solid performance, proving 43% faster than the previous model.
- Long-lasting battery life.
- Spectacular camera quality for the price.
Are there any disadvantages to this Samsung Galaxy A54 deal?
- Despite being an excellent and affordable alternative to the Galaxy S23, some rivals, such as the Nothing Phone (1), offer better value. That being said, with a considerable discount such as this one, the Galaxy A54 more than holds its own.
- The display isn’t HDR-compliant.
How has the Samsung Galaxy A54’s price changed over time?
- The Galaxy A54 is now at its lowest-ever price of £349.
- At the time of our review, it retailed at £449.
