Bag a budget Motorola phone BARGAIN ahead of Black Friday
The Motorola Moto G53 was already cheap, but now it’s hit a rock-bottom £140 in this pre-Black Friday deal
As we approach the frenzy of Black Friday, Amazon has teased us with a tantalising pre-Black Friday smartphone deal: the Motorola Moto G53 5G is now at its lowest-ever price of £140, down from its average price of £169.
The Moto G53 5G delivered a robust performance with its Snapdragon processor in our tests, ensuring that apps run smoothly. And as its name suggests, 5G capability means you’re future-proofed for the next wave of high-speed mobile internet, allowing for quicker downloads and more reliable streaming.
Battery life is super impressive, lasting almost 24 hours in Expert Reviews’ battery tests, and this promises to keep you connected throughout the day without reaching for the charger. Its camera system is equipped with features that support crisp, clear photos – the main camera has a whopping 50MP resolution – and it gives some very decent results in good lighting.
Storage is fairly generous for such an affordable phone, too, and the 128GB of onboard storage can be quickly and easily supplemented with up to 1TB of microSD storage. If you like the idea of carrying a huge collection of music, movies and photos for offline viewing and listening, that’s a huge boon.
In our original Moto G53 review, the display quality also received praise, offering a vivid viewing experience for all your multimedia needs. With a user-friendly interface and a suite of features that enhance everyday use, the Motorola Moto G53 5G emerges as a smart choice for those looking for a reliable and affordable smartphone.
This Amazon pre-Black Friday smartphone deal is a good option for those looking for a new budget handset. At £140, the Motorola G53 5G offers far better value for money than at its usual RRP – it’s a lot of smartphone for not much cash.