This is the best iPhone 15 deal you’ll see this Black Friday

This Black Friday iPhone 15 deal is without a doubt the best we’ve seen so far. For just £30/mth over 24 months (with £129 to pay upfront), you can get your hands on the iPhone 15 along with a hefty 250GB data plan on iD Mobile (via Mobiles.co.uk). This deal totals a lifetime cost of £849, a substantial saving compared to the combined cost of £1,759 for the phone and contract purchased separately.

View deal at Mobiles.co.uk

Why is this deal worth your attention? As we explain in our full-length iPhone 15 review – in which the phone received four stars and our Recommended award – Apple’s latest handset has benefitted from a few crucial upgrades over its predecessor. It features the A16 Bionic processor, ensuring performance on par with last year’s iPhone 14 Pro. The main camera has been majorly upgraded to a 48MP unit, offering significant improvements in image quality, especially in low light conditions. Additionally, the phone’s design includes the innovative Dynamic Island rather than a physical notch and – at long last – a USB-C port.