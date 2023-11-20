This Black Friday iPhone 15 deal is CRAZY cheap
Pick up the iPhone 15 on a sensationally good iD Mobile contract in this unbeatable Black Friday deal
This Black Friday iPhone 15 deal is without a doubt the best we’ve seen so far. For just £30/mth over 24 months (with £129 to pay upfront), you can get your hands on the iPhone 15 along with a hefty 250GB data plan on iD Mobile (via Mobiles.co.uk). This deal totals a lifetime cost of £849, a substantial saving compared to the combined cost of £1,759 for the phone and contract purchased separately.
Why is this deal worth your attention? As we explain in our full-length iPhone 15 review – in which the phone received four stars and our Recommended award – Apple’s latest handset has benefitted from a few crucial upgrades over its predecessor. It features the A16 Bionic processor, ensuring performance on par with last year’s iPhone 14 Pro. The main camera has been majorly upgraded to a 48MP unit, offering significant improvements in image quality, especially in low light conditions. Additionally, the phone’s design includes the innovative Dynamic Island rather than a physical notch and – at long last – a USB-C port.
Moreover, the iPhone 15’s brighter display, despite its 60Hz refresh rate, provides excellent colour performance and readability in various lighting conditions. The overall design has also seen improvements with slimmer bezels and a matte finish rear glass, contributing to a sleeker look and feel.
Priced at £50 less than its predecessor at launch, the iPhone 15 represents better value for money, and this deal from Mobiles.co.uk makes it even more attractive. You’re getting a high-quality, well-reviewed smartphone with a large data package at a highly competitive price.
This Black Friday deal from Mobiles.co.uk for the iPhone 15 with 250GB of data on iD Mobile is not just a cost-effective offer, but also a chance to own a smartphone we praised for its performance, camera quality, and design. If you’re in the market for an upgrade, this deal is a perfect opportunity to acquire a top-tier smartphone at an affordable price.