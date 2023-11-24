Get a BRILLIANT deal on a five-star budget Motorola phone this Black Friday
The Expert Reviews Best Buy award-winning Motorola Moto G13 is now just £100 in the John Lewis Black Friday sale
This Black Friday, John Lewis is offering the Motorola Moto G13 for just £100, reduced from its regular price of £130. Awarded five stars and an Expert Reviews Best Buy award, the Moto G13 presents an excellent deal for budget-conscious consumers.
The Moto G13 shines with its stylish design, impressive battery life, and practical features such as a headphone jack, dual SIM support, and expandable storage. It compromises slightly with an only so-so camera and a 720p screen resolution, but these types of concessions are to be expected in a budget handset.
Under the hood, the Moto G13 boasts a solid specification for its price range – an octa-core 2GHz MediaTek Helio G85 processor, 4GB of RAM, and a 90Hz screen, alongside a sizable 50-megapixel main camera. While the phone doesn’t quite match the performance of some of its competitors, like the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11, it delivers adequate performance for its cost, especially in terms of graphical capabilities.
Design-wise, the Moto G13 is comparable to more expensive smartphones, featuring a 6.5in screen with a slightly thicker bezel. Its IPS panel display offers decent colour and contrast, making it suitable for everyday use, despite its lower resolution.
The camera setup of the Moto G13 includes a triple-camera array – a main 50MP sensor complemented by two 2MP lenses for macro and depth – that performs well in good lighting, although it struggles in low-light conditions, a common limitation in budget phones.
In conclusion, the Moto G13, particularly at John Lewis’s Black Friday price, represents excellent value for money. It’s a well-rounded budget smartphone that balances style, performance, and practicality, making it a compelling choice for those seeking an affordable yet capable device.