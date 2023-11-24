Get a BRILLIANT deal on a five-star budget Motorola phone this Black Friday

Under the hood, the Moto G13 boasts a solid specification for its price range – an octa-core 2GHz MediaTek Helio G85 processor, 4GB of RAM, and a 90Hz screen, alongside a sizable 50-megapixel main camera. While the phone doesn’t quite match the performance of some of its competitors, like the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11, it delivers adequate performance for its cost, especially in terms of graphical capabilities​​.

Design-wise, the Moto G13 is comparable to more expensive smartphones, featuring a 6.5in screen with a slightly thicker bezel. Its IPS panel display offers decent colour and contrast, making it suitable for everyday use, despite its lower resolution​​.

The camera setup of the Moto G13 includes a triple-camera array – a main 50MP sensor complemented by two 2MP lenses for macro and depth – that performs well in good lighting, although it struggles in low-light conditions, a common limitation in budget phones​​.