Get a DAZZLING Apple deal ahead of the iPhone 15 launch
With the iPhone 15 launch just hours away, now is the perfect time to pick up an iPhone 14 Pro contract bargain
The world’s eyes will be on the glitzy iPhone 15 launch tomorrow, but deal-hunters should take a look at this offer on the fabulous, five-star iPhone 14 Pro. Courtesy of Mobiles.co.uk, you can currently pick up the 128GB version of the all-singing, all-dancing handset with 100GB of 5G iD Mobile data for £44/mth on a two-year contract, with a reasonable £69 to upfront. That an outstanding offer.
Let’s do the maths: if you bought the 128GB iPhone 14 Pro and an 80GB iD Mobile SIM separately, you’d have to fork out £1,339 – and you’d be getting 20GB less per month. This ridiculous deal, on the other hand, will cost you £1,125, which is an overall saving of £214. Not bad, eh?
Considering that the iPhone 14 Pro was the worthy recipient of five stars out of five and an Expert Reviews Recommended award in our original review, it remains a spectacular smartphone. What’s more, the differences announced in the iPhone 15 launch are likely to be evolutionary, rather than revolutionary. Just get in there as quickly as possible because this delicious deal won’t be around for long.
So why do we like the iPhone 14 Pro so much? In our review, we sang the praises of its camera, bags of features and blistering performance that was a significant step-up from its predecessor, the iPhone 13 Pro. The only negative we could identify was the lack of a USB-C connection, an oversight that the iPhone 15 family is set to rectify but it’s not a deal-breaker by any means.
Meanwhile, iD Mobile picked up four stars out of five in our review and has long been one of our favourites for ultra-budget deals. Its affordability is matched by improving 5G speeds and free roaming in the EU up to 30GB, which is a rarity these days.
So-so customer service meant that it missed out on full marks, but it’s certainly not alone amongst the mobile networks in that respect.
So, if the iPhone 15 launch tomorrow evening puts you in the mood for a new Apple handset tomorrow, you can’t do much better than this attention-grabbing offer on the previous-generation iPhone 14 Pro. Just get in there as soon as possible while it lasts!