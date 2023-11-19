Get a FAB freebie with this Motorola Razr 40 Ultra Black Friday deal

Internally, the Razr 40 Ultra is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset, supported by 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. The battery has been upgraded to a 3,800mAh unit, complemented by 30W fast charging and the addition of 5W wireless charging. The phone’s slim and tall design enhances one-handed use, and it comes in various finishes, including Gorilla Glass Victus and vegan leather​​.

Software-wise, the Razr 40 Ultra offers a near-stock Android experience, running on Android 13 with a promise of extensive software and security updates. The displays, both external and internal, have seen improvements in resolution and refresh rates, ensuring a premium visual experience. The external display features a 1,066 x 1,056 resolution with a 144Hz refresh rate, while the internal 6.9-inch AMOLED panel boasts a 2,640 x 1,080 resolution and a 165Hz refresh rate​​.

In performance and battery life, the Razr 40 Ultra shines, especially with its enhanced camera capabilities, including better low-light photography. Though it doesn’t support 8K video recording, its video capabilities are still robust for most users​​.