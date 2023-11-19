Get a FAB freebie with this Motorola Razr 40 Ultra Black Friday deal
This Black Friday bargain slashes the price of the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra and nabs you a free £50 Lenovo Smart Clock 2
This Black Friday, the magnificent Motorola Razr 40 Ultra is on sale for just £850 at Mobiles.co.uk, down from its average of £1,050. Adding to this extraordinary deal, you’ll receive a free Lenovo Smart Clock 2 with Wireless Charging Dock, valued at around £50. What’s more, the Razr 40 Ultra earned five stars and an Expert Reviews Recommended award in our original review.
Motorola’s Razr 40 Ultra represents a significant step in the evolution of flip phones. It boasts a new external display that nearly covers the entire front when folded, allowing users to play games, operate the camera, make calls, and stream content with ease. The dual camera setup, including a 13MP ultrawide lens and a 12MP main camera, is embedded within this display, offering versatile photography options.
Internally, the Razr 40 Ultra is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset, supported by 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. The battery has been upgraded to a 3,800mAh unit, complemented by 30W fast charging and the addition of 5W wireless charging. The phone’s slim and tall design enhances one-handed use, and it comes in various finishes, including Gorilla Glass Victus and vegan leather.
Software-wise, the Razr 40 Ultra offers a near-stock Android experience, running on Android 13 with a promise of extensive software and security updates. The displays, both external and internal, have seen improvements in resolution and refresh rates, ensuring a premium visual experience. The external display features a 1,066 x 1,056 resolution with a 144Hz refresh rate, while the internal 6.9-inch AMOLED panel boasts a 2,640 x 1,080 resolution and a 165Hz refresh rate.
In performance and battery life, the Razr 40 Ultra shines, especially with its enhanced camera capabilities, including better low-light photography. Though it doesn’t support 8K video recording, its video capabilities are still robust for most users.
At £850, with a free Lenovo Smart Clock 2 included, the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra is a standout Black Friday deal for anyone looking for a high-end, innovative flip phone with a blend of style, functionality, and performance.