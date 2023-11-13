Get a HUGE saving on a budget Nokia smartphone ahead of Black Friday

The G42 5G improves upon its predecessor, the G22, offering better performance, a comparable battery life and a more attractive design. It’s equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus chipset, 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The 5,000mAh battery supports 20W charging (although you’ll need to provide your own plug).

The phone also features a 6.56in IPS display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 720p resolution, while the camera setup includes an 8MP front camera and a rear module with a 50MP main lens, plus two 2MP sensors for macro and depth shots​​.

In terms of aesthetics, the G42 5G comes in two colours, “So Grey” and “So Purple”, with a backplate made of 65% recycled materials. The design features a smooth finish that feels premium and helps to hide those dreaded fingerprint smudges.