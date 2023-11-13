Get a HUGE saving on a budget Nokia smartphone ahead of Black Friday
Fancy an award-winning Nokia phone for far less before Black Friday? This is the deal for you
The Nokia G42 5G is now available for an all-time low price of £160 on Amazon, down from an average price of £185, as part of a phenomenal pre-Black Friday deal. Awarded four stars and an Expert Reviews Recommended award, the Nokia G42 5G is recognised for its competitive performance, excellent battery life and repairable design.
That said, it does have some drawbacks, such as limited display colour accuracy and only two planned OS updates. It’s part of Nokia’s repairable phone initiative, designed to simplify basic repairs like battery replacement or fixing a broken charging port.
The G42 5G improves upon its predecessor, the G22, offering better performance, a comparable battery life and a more attractive design. It’s equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus chipset, 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The 5,000mAh battery supports 20W charging (although you’ll need to provide your own plug).
The phone also features a 6.56in IPS display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 720p resolution, while the camera setup includes an 8MP front camera and a rear module with a 50MP main lens, plus two 2MP sensors for macro and depth shots.
In terms of aesthetics, the G42 5G comes in two colours, “So Grey” and “So Purple”, with a backplate made of 65% recycled materials. The design features a smooth finish that feels premium and helps to hide those dreaded fingerprint smudges.
At its pre-Black Friday price of £160, the Nokia G42 5G stands even more out as a value-for-money proposition, especially for those looking for a 5G-capable device without spending a lot. Just get in there as soon as possible while it lasts!