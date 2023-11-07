Get a PHENOMENAL deal on the Nothing Phone (2) this Black Friday
This Black Friday contract deal on the eye-catching, award-winning Nothing Phone (2) is extraordinarily good value
As Black Friday looms on the horizon, iD Mobile is answering the call with a compelling deal for tech enthusiasts: the 512GB version of the Nothing Phone (2), accompanied by an unlimited data plan, is just £30/mth with just an ultra-reasonable £29 to pay upfront.
Our Nothing Phone (2) review shows how the phone stands out in the crowded Android market with its eye-catching transparent design and innovative Glyph interface – there are 33 lighting zones on the back of the handset which can provide a wealth of visual feedback, such as illuminating to provide notifications, highlight incoming calls or indicate that the phone is recording video.
Perhaps the most striking feature, however, is the Phone (2)’s battery life. Clocking in at an unprecedented 31 hours and 28 minutes in our tests, it boasts the longest battery life ever recorded in Expert Reviews’ Labs. This promises uninterrupted use for at least a full day on a single charge – a significant selling point for power users and those frequently on the move.
Other big selling points are the 512GB of internal storage, which provides lots of room for photos, music and documents, and the 6.7in AMOLED display which produces superbly vibrant images with a claimed peak brightness of 1,600cd/m2 – bright enough to remain perfectly legible on even the sunniest days.
With a four-star rating and an Expert Reviews Recommended award under its belt, the Nothing Phone (2) is an innovative and unusual Android phone with a lot to recommend it. This Black Friday deal from iD Mobile combines the phone’s talents with unlimited 5G data data at an affordable monthly cost – grab it while you can.