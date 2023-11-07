Get a PHENOMENAL deal on the Nothing Phone (2) this Black Friday

Perhaps the most striking feature, however, is the Phone (2)’s battery life. Clocking in at an unprecedented 31 hours and 28 minutes in our tests, it boasts the longest battery life ever recorded in Expert Reviews’ Labs. This promises uninterrupted use for at least a full day on a single charge – a significant selling point for power users and those frequently on the move.

Other big selling points are the 512GB of internal storage, which provides lots of room for photos, music and documents, and the 6.7in AMOLED display which produces superbly vibrant images with a claimed peak brightness of 1,600cd/m2 – bright enough to remain perfectly legible on even the sunniest days.