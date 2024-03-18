Get the five-star Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 smartphone for far less during Amazon’s spring sale
Among the foldable phones we’ve tested, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 is our top choice – especially at this discounted price for Amazon’s latest sale
View deal at Amazon
Should you be pining for a folding smartphone, this Amazon Spring Deals Day discount on the truly excellent Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is great news.
Right now, the 256GB model of the Galaxy Z Flip 5 can be purchased for just £749. That’s down from last year’s launch price of £1,049 and an average cost of £840 since then. In other words, you’ll save almost £100 compared to outside sale periods like this. To make those savings, you’ll need to be fairly swift: the discount expires at midnight on Monday 25 March.
Did the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 get a good review?
- In our full Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 review, we gave the smartphone five stars out of five.
- We also awarded it an Expert Reviews Best Buy gong, the highest praise we can give.
View deal at Amazon
What’s so good about the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5?
- The Galaxy Z Flip 5 has improved performance on the previous-generation Z Flip 4, achieving 18% faster speeds in our single-core test and a 21% improvement in multicore processing.
- Battery life is also improved via a more efficient Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, extending its per-charge lifespan to an impressive 22hrs 17mins in our video-playback test.
- All this is packed into a thinner, lighter display, incorporating a new gapless fold featuring a massive 3.4in exterior display: that’s a 278% increase in screen real estate compared to the Z Flip 4.
Are there any disadvantages to this Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 deal?
- The camera set is the same as the Z Flip 4: a 12-megapixel (f/1.8) main camera 12-megapixel (f/2.2) 123-degree ultrawide unit and a 10-megapixel (f/2.2) selfie camera. Quality is still decent, capturing lots of detail and bold colours, but not the best around.
- While we love the foldable design, the crease in the display is still quite prominent in certain lighting. Foldable phones like the Razr 40 Ultra, for instance, have a barely visible crease.
How has the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5’s price changed over time?
- The Z Flip 5 now costs just £1 more than the cheapest price we’ve seen via Amazon. Its record low price via third-party retailers is £735, so the current price of of £749 is pretty close to the best you’ll get.
- At the time of review last year, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 cost £1,049.
Where can I find more smartphone deals?
How does Expert Reviews find deals?
At Expert Reviews, we put a lot of time and resources into finding the best deals possible, especially during deals periods like the current Amazon spring event. You can understand just how we do it in this dedicated article.