Get the five-star Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 smartphone for far less during Amazon’s spring sale

Should you be pining for a folding smartphone, this Amazon Spring Deals Day discount on the truly excellent Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is great news.

Right now, the 256GB model of the Galaxy Z Flip 5 can be purchased for just £749. That’s down from last year’s launch price of £1,049 and an average cost of £840 since then. In other words, you’ll save almost £100 compared to outside sale periods like this. To make those savings, you’ll need to be fairly swift: the discount expires at midnight on Monday 25 March.

Did the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 get a good review?