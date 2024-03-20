The Google Pixel 7 Pro is now at its second-lowest price ever for Amazon’s spring sale
A flagship stunner, the Google Pixel 7 Pro currently sits at £300 less than its average price, courtesy of Amazon’s spring sale
The Google Pixel range has been a constant high scorer on our roundup of the best smartphones, and the Google Pixel 7 Pro is no exception.
The white version of the flagship Pixel with 256GB of storage has been reduced to its second-lowest price ever of £567 for Amazon’s spring sale, giving you all the benefits of this five-star smartphone for nearly £300 less than its average price on the site of £854.
So, if you’ve had your eye on the Google Pixel 7 Pro but have always been turned off by the price tag, now’s your chance. But make sure you take it before the deal ends on Monday 25 March.
Did the Google Pixel 7 Pro get a good review?
- In our Google Pixel 7 Pro review, it received a perfect five out of five stars.
- It was also awarded our coveted Best Buy badge.
What’s so good about the Google Pixel 7 Pro?
- The cameras are excellent, producing images full of detail.
- An outstanding and beautiful 120Hz display.
- Clean installation of Android, free of bloatware and unwanted apps
- It’s much better value than other flagship phones.
Are there any disadvantages to this Google Pixel 7 Pro deal?
- Only minor upgrades compared to Pixel 6 Pro.
- There is no microSD slot for expanding the internal storage.
How has the Google Pixel 7 Pro’s price changed over time?
- When we first reviewed the Google Pixel 7 Pro, it cost £849.
- With an average price of £833, this is the second-lowest price it has ever been at just £567.
Where can I find more mobile phone deals?
How does Expert Reviews find deals?
At Expert Reviews, we spend a lot of time choosing the best deals for our readers, comparing them against similarly priced rivals, relying on our wealth of in-depth reviews by experts and monitoring how the prices have changed over time. To find out how we do this, you can take a look at this article.