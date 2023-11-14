Get a Google Pixel 8 Pro on a PHENOMENALLY good contract deal this Black Friday

Known for their sophisticated camera systems, crisp, vivid displays and the seamless operation of Google’s Android ecosystem, Pixel phones are a favourite among tech aficionados. The Pixel 8 Pro is no exception: as we explained in our review, “the Pixel 8 Pro makes heaps of improvements and refinements [on the Pixel 7 Pro], and is quite clearly the Android flagship to aspire to as we head into 2024”.

This Black Friday deal extends beyond the device itself, offering users the freedom to explore, create and connect with a generous data allowance. With 250GB per month, you can indulge in high-definition streaming, extensive online gaming and uninterrupted video calls without the concern of data caps – and all from a mobile network, iD Mobile, we awarded four stars out of five.

For those considering an upgrade or seeking a new contract, the Google Pixel 8 Pro with iD Mobile data is an invitation to leap onto the cutting edge of smartphone technology. Just get in there as soon as possible while it lasts!