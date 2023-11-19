This Black Friday Moto G53 deal is crazy cheap

Battery life is super-impressive, lasting almost 24 hours in Expert Reviews’ battery tests, and this promises to keep you connected throughout the day without reaching for the charger. Its camera system is equipped with features that support crisp, clear photos – the main camera has a whopping 50MP resolution – and it gives some very decent results in good lighting.

Storage is fairly generous for such an affordable phone, too, and the 128GB of onboard storage can be quickly and easily supplemented with up to 1TB of microSD storage. If you like the idea of carrying a huge collection of music, movies and photos for offline viewing and listening, that’s a huge boon.

In our original Moto G53 review, the display quality also received praise, offering a vivid viewing experience for all your multimedia needs. With a user-friendly interface and a suite of features that enhance everyday use, the Motorola Moto G53 5G emerges as a smart choice for those looking for a reliable and affordable smartphone.