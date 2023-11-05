Snap up a STAGGERING Samsung phone deal this Black Friday

The Galaxy A54 earned a full five stars out of five from Expert Reviews in our original review, alongside a coveted Recommended award. In fact, we even declared it to be “awesome in all the right places”.

Meanwhile, four-star iD Mobile complements the device’s high specifications with a generous 250GB data plan, providing ample bandwidth for streaming, gaming and social media browsing without the worry of exceeding data limits.

In short, this Samsung Galaxy A54 offer from Mobiles.co.uk represents a barmy Black Friday deal that can’t be missed if you’re in the market for a new handset. As always, though, make sure you take advantage of the offer soon because it won’t last for long.