The award-winning Google Pixel 8 Pro phone drops to its lowest-ever price in the Amazon spring sale
Tried and tested: you can now bag the four-star recommended Google Pixel 8 Pro for an absolute steal in the Amazon spring sale
The brilliant Google Pixel 8 Pro is now an incredible £849. Down from an average price tag of £928, you could save a whopping £79 thanks to Amazon’s spring sale.
So if you’re looking to snag a new smartphone without breaking the bank, be sure to act quickly, as this fantastic offer ends 25 March.
Did the Google Pixel 8 get a good review?
- In our full Google Pixel 8 Pro review, we gave the impressive smartphone four stars out of five.
- It also claimed the Expert Reviews Recommended award.
What’s so good about the Google Pixel 8 Pro?
- It features a gorgeous 120Hz, 6.7in OLED display.
- Astonishing cameras, including a 50MP main sensor, 48MP ultrawide, 10.5MP selfie camera and an extra 48MP 5x telephoto lens.
- Superb performance delivered by Google’s Tensor G3 chipset, providing a “remarkably fluid and responsive” user interface.
- A clean Android installation, with at least seven years of core Android updates and security patches up to 2030.
- Improved battery life in our tests, lasting an hour longer than the Pixel 7 Pro.
Are there any disadvantages to this Google Pixel 8 Pro deal?
- Although the battery life has improved, there’s still room for improvement. The Pixel 8 Pro fell short of some of its competitors in our benchmark testing, such as the Xiaomi 13 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra.
- Testing showed that the charging speeds haven’t increased all that much from the previous model.
How has the Google Pixel 8’s price changed over time?
- The Pixel 8 Pro is now at its lowest-ever price of £849.
- At the time of its review, it carried a price tag of £999.
