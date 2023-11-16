The FIVE-STAR Google Pixel 7a is at its lowest price ever ahead of Black Friday
This is a gorgeous Google Pixel 7a deal: the stunning smartphone for its cheapest ever price before Black Friday
Amazon is offering an enticing Black Friday deal on the Google Pixel 7a, bundled with a 30W charger: it’s now available for just £379, down from an average of £466. This price is the lowest it has ever been for the bundle on the website, making it a remarkable pre-Black Friday deal for those looking to upgrade their smartphone experience.
The Google Pixel 7a, awarded five stars out of five and a Best Buy award in our Pixel 7a review, boasts several impressive features. It carries the same Tensor G2 CPU as the more expensive Pixel 7, ensuring robust performance. The device features a 6.1in Full HD OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, offering crisp and smooth visuals. Additionally, it comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, providing ample space for apps and media.
Design-wise, the Pixel 7a continues the aesthetic of the Pixel series with a horizontal rear camera bar, though it’s less chunky than its higher-end siblings. In terms of camera capabilities, the Pixel 7a stands out with its 64MP main camera and a 13MP 120-degree ultrawide lens on the rear, complemented by a 13MP selfie camera at the front. These features make the Pixel 7a a solid choice for photography enthusiasts looking for quality at a mid-range price.
Despite its modest price increase compared to previous models, the Pixel 7a presents a flagship-class experience, with key differences being mostly in the hardware specifics. The phone’s performance and battery life are also notable highlights, powered by the efficient Tensor G2 chipset.
The Google Pixel 7a, especially with the 30W charger bundle at this record-low Amazon price, offers a comprehensive and high-quality smartphone experience. It’s a particularly appealing option for those seeking a mid-priced handset with flagship-like features, excellent cameras and reliable performance.