The FIVE-STAR Google Pixel 7a is at its lowest price ever ahead of Black Friday

Design-wise, the Pixel 7a continues the aesthetic of the Pixel series with a horizontal rear camera bar, though it’s less chunky than its higher-end siblings. In terms of camera capabilities, the Pixel 7a stands out with its 64MP main camera and a 13MP 120-degree ultrawide lens on the rear, complemented by a 13MP selfie camera at the front. These features make the Pixel 7a a solid choice for photography enthusiasts looking for quality at a mid-range price​​​​.

Despite its modest price increase compared to previous models, the Pixel 7a presents a flagship-class experience, with key differences being mostly in the hardware specifics. The phone’s performance and battery life are also notable highlights, powered by the efficient Tensor G2 chipset​​​​.