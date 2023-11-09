Black Friday: This Google Pixel 8 contract deal is downright OUTRAGEOUS
As the wave of Black Friday deals starts to roll in, Mobiles.co.uk has a truly astonishing offer for the tech-savvy: the Google Pixel 8 bundled with a generous 250GB of 5G iD Mobile data at just £27/mth on a two-year contract, with no upfront cost. Remarkably, this plan is actually more cost-effective than purchasing the phone outright without any data plan. Not bad, eh?
Although Expert Reviews has only published a preview of the Google Pixel 8 so far, our early insights are very optimistic indeed. It’s looking like Google will extend its reputation for combining advanced technology, especially in the camera department, with user-friendly interfaces.
This Black Friday deal is not just about getting the shiny new phone, though: with 250GB of 5G data monthly from four-star network iD Mobile, users can stream, browse and connect with freedom and speed. Such a generous data allowance ensures that you are almost always connected, without the worry of hitting pesky data limits.
What’s more, the absence of any upfront payment lowers the barrier to entry, making the latest technology immediately accessible. For those who value staying connected with high-speed data and want to enjoy the latest from Google’s smartphone lineup, this deal is an invitation to jump in without hesitation.
It’s vanishingly rare to find an offer where the contract plan beats the outright purchase in terms of value, but this Black Friday, Mobiles.co.uk seems to have struck that delicate balance. Just get in there as soon as possible while it lasts!