This is a GIANT Google Pixel 7 Pro pre-Black Friday deal

Powering the Pixel 7 Pro is Google’s second-gen Tensor G2 chipset. This 5nm octa-core CPU, clocked at 2.85GHz, promises improved performance and efficiency. Paired with 12GB of RAM and a choice of 128GB or 256GB of internal storage, the Pixel 7 Pro handles everything from daily tasks to demanding applications with ease. It also includes the Titan M2 security chip and promises at least five years of monthly security updates, emphasising its commitment to security and longevity​​.

The camera setup is particularly noteworthy. Our Pixel 7 Pro review delved into the phone’s camera arrangement: a 50MP main sensor, a 12MP ultrawide and a 48MP 5x telephoto lens, capable of up to 30x hybrid zoom. This array allows for aspiring photographers to snap their dinners, their friends or the view. The phone’s Night Sight feature ensures impressive low-light photography, and its Real Tone facial filters are more accurate than ever. Video capabilities are also strong, with 4K recording at 60fps across all cameras, including the front selfie camera​​.