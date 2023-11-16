This is a GIANT Google Pixel 7 Pro pre-Black Friday deal
The superb Google Pixel 7 Pro is cheaper than it’s ever been on Amazon ahead of Black Friday
The Google Pixel 7 Pro, now available in a pre-Black Friday deal at just £656 on Amazon, presents an exceptional opportunity for smartphone enthusiasts. This price marks the cheapest it’s ever been, significantly lower than the average £736. The Pixel 7 Pro has earned top praise from us, including five stars out of five and an Expert Reviews Best Buy award.
The phone has a 6.7in QHD+ OLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate, ensuring vibrant and smooth visuals. The display’s colour performance is outstanding, with an average Delta E of 0.89 against the sRGB colour space and a peak luminance of 903cd/m² in auto brightness mode, reaching 1,023cd/m² for HDR content. This level of quality makes for an immersive viewing experience, whether you’re browsing, gaming or watching videos.
Powering the Pixel 7 Pro is Google’s second-gen Tensor G2 chipset. This 5nm octa-core CPU, clocked at 2.85GHz, promises improved performance and efficiency. Paired with 12GB of RAM and a choice of 128GB or 256GB of internal storage, the Pixel 7 Pro handles everything from daily tasks to demanding applications with ease. It also includes the Titan M2 security chip and promises at least five years of monthly security updates, emphasising its commitment to security and longevity.
The camera setup is particularly noteworthy. Our Pixel 7 Pro review delved into the phone’s camera arrangement: a 50MP main sensor, a 12MP ultrawide and a 48MP 5x telephoto lens, capable of up to 30x hybrid zoom. This array allows for aspiring photographers to snap their dinners, their friends or the view. The phone’s Night Sight feature ensures impressive low-light photography, and its Real Tone facial filters are more accurate than ever. Video capabilities are also strong, with 4K recording at 60fps across all cameras, including the front selfie camera.
This Black Friday deal on the Google Pixel 7 Pro definitely makes swapping your current handset tempting. You could even use the money you save to treat yourself (or someone else) to something else. There are plenty of other Google Pixel deals available, like the brand new Pixel 8, the Pixel 8 Pro, the Pixel 7, the Pixel 7a and the older Pixel 6 Pro.