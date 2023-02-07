OnePlus Pad hands-on review: OnePlus’ first tablet could be a true iPad killer

Having asserted itself as a smartphone manufacturer to be reckoned with, OnePlus is now turning its attention to the tablet market with the imminent release of the OnePlus Pad.

Officially shown off during MWC 2023, the OnePlus Pad is the firm’s very first tablet. With the iPad reigning supreme, this could prove to be a smart move for the company, especially when you consider exactly what it’s bringing to the table.

OnePlus Pad review: Key specifications

11.61in, 144Hz 2,800 x 2,000 LCD

MediaTek Dimensity 9000

8GB of RAM

128GB of storage

13MP rear camera

8MP selfie camera

9,510mAh battery (67W SUPERVOOC wired charging)

Dimensions: 258 x 189 x 6.54mm

258 x 189 x 6.54mm Weight: 552g

552g Colours: Halo Green

OnePlus Pad review: Design, key features and first impressions

As the brand’s first flagship tablet, OnePlus was keen to promote the Pad’s integration with its smartphones, in particular the “seamless” tethering, which automatically connects to your OnePlus phone to provide cellular data – just like Apple’s own hotspot integration.

But it’s the hardware that looks to be the most attractive thing here. The tablet comes with an 11.61in display with a 7:5 ratio, which OnePlus claims is a first for the tablet industry, and curves at the edges into an attractive aluminium frame. The screen-to-body ratio is 88%, with slim 6.54mm bezels surrounding the display, and it’s finished in “Halo Green” to match the firm’s new OnePlus 11 smartphone and OnePlus Buds Pro 2.

An 8MP selfie camera sits in one of the long bezels, and there’s a 13MP camera at the rear in the centre, rather the being tucked into a corner, which is rather unusual. Both Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos are supported, and the display’s maximum refresh rate is 144Hz, so this could well be one to watch for gaming.

Inside, the OnePlus Pad will run on the latest Dimensity 9000 chipset, which includes a Cortex-X2 core clocked at up to 3.05GHz, which OnePlus says achieves a 35% performance advantage and 37% greater power efficiency compared to the Dimensity 9100.

There’s only one model available, with 128GB of storage and 8GB of RAM. A large 9,510mAh battery keeps things ticking along, with support for OnePlus’ 67W ‘SUPERVOOC’ charging tech, which will allegedly take the battery from empty to 100% in around 80 minutes.

Perhaps most enticingly, the OnePlus Pad also supports the OnePlus Stylo pen and the OnePlus Magnetic Keyboard – although these have been confirmed to be sold separately. The key action felt solid and responsive during my brief hands-on session, and the stylus was intuitive to use.

OnePlus Pad review: Early verdict

Assuming the processing speeds are up to scratch, the OnePlus Pad could be a viable laptop replacement when it launches in June.

Other than the fact they haven’t mentioned how much it costs, my only other concern at this stage is the software. As ever, Android really isn’t suited as a big-screen productivity-led OS, so it’s highly likely that the OnePlus Pad will fall short here. Regardless, I can’t wait to give it a proper run for its money when it arrives for review.