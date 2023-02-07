The OnePlus Pad is here to take on the iPad

Having asserted itself as a smartphone manufacturer to be reckoned with, OnePlus is now turning its attention to the tablet market, with the announcement of the OnePlus Pad.

As the brand’s first flagship tablet, OnePlus was keen to promote the Pad’s integration with the firm’s smartphones, in particular its “seamless” tethering, which automatically connects to your OnePlus phone to provide cellular data.

READ NEXT: OnePlus 11 review

But it’s the hardware that looks to be the most attractive thing here. The tablet comes with a 11.61in display with a 7:5 ratio, which OnePlus claims is a first for the tablet industry, and curves at the edges into an attractive aluminium frame. The screen to body ratio is 88%, with slim 6.54mm bezels surrounding the display and it’s finished in “Halo Green” to match the firm’s just announced OnePlus 11 phone and OnePlus Buds Pro 2.

A selfie camera sits in one of the long bezels, and there’s a camera at the rear as well, as opposed to tucked in a corner. Both Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos are supported here, and the maximum refresh rate is 144Hz, so this could well be one to watch for gaming.

Inside, the OnePlus Pad will run on the latest Dimensity 9000 chipset, which includes a Cortex-X2 core clocked at up to 3.05GHz, which OnePlus says achieves a 35% performance advantage and 37% greater power efficiency compared to the Dimensity 9100.

There’s no word yet on storage capacity but we do know the OnePlus Pad will come with up to 12GB of RAM and has a 9510mAh battery. There's also 67W fast charging, which will allegedly take the battery from empty to 100% in around 80 minutes.

Perhaps most enticingly, the OnePlus Pad will come bundled with the OnePlus Stylo pen and the OnePlus Magnetic Keyboard. Assuming the processing speeds are up to scratch and the price is within reason, this could make the Pad a viable laptop replacement.

We don’t have firm information on a price or release date yet but we do know that we’ll be able to go hands on with the device when Mobile World Congress rolls around at the end of the month.