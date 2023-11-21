Get a SCORCHING saving on a Gozney pizza oven bundle this Black Friday

Designed with ease of use in mind, the Dome’s grand, domed structure arrives mostly pre-assembled. It features an “accessories port” for wood storage, a built-in digital thermometer, and two digital food temperature probes. The dual-fuel version includes a gas dial for flame adjustment and a hose for attaching an LPG tank​​.

The Dome’s build quality is exceptional, boasting a cream outer body with a ceramic-bonded coating to protect against water and UV damage, and a thick double-layer stone floor for heat retention. While not portable due to its 58kg weight, its size is surprisingly manageable, fitting comfortably on most outdoor kitchen tables and stands​​.