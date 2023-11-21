Expert Reviews

Get a SCORCHING saving on a Gozney pizza oven bundle this Black Friday

This Black Friday, you can pick up the four-star Gozney Dome pizza oven with a peel and cover for a lot less

This Black Friday brings a scorching deal for the Gozney Dome dual-fuel pizza oven bundle, now priced at £1,799, down from its usual £1,953. This offer includes not just the oven but also a placement peel and cover, making it a comprehensive package for the pizza enthusiast. Awarded four out of five stars by Expert Reviews in our original review, the Dome is more than just a pizza oven; it’s a testament to culinary excellence and versatility.

The Gozney Dome stands out as a professional-grade, outdoor pizza oven. Its ability to cook pizzas up to 16 inches wide, along with a variety of other dishes using a cast iron skillet and additional accessories, makes it an attractive option for both hardcore pizza enthusiasts and beginners. The oven quickly reaches a scorching 500ºC, ensuring restaurant-style pizzas in as little as 60 seconds​​.

Designed with ease of use in mind, the Dome’s grand, domed structure arrives mostly pre-assembled. It features an “accessories port” for wood storage, a built-in digital thermometer, and two digital food temperature probes. The dual-fuel version includes a gas dial for flame adjustment and a hose for attaching an LPG tank​​.

The Dome’s build quality is exceptional, boasting a cream outer body with a ceramic-bonded coating to protect against water and UV damage, and a thick double-layer stone floor for heat retention. While not portable due to its 58kg weight, its size is surprisingly manageable, fitting comfortably on most outdoor kitchen tables and stands​​.

In summary, the Gozney Dome is a fast, reliable, and versatile oven that excels in both performance and aesthetics. Its ability to cook a wide range of dishes and the ease of setup and cleaning add to its allure​​. With the Black Friday deal, it’s an opportune moment to invest in this high-quality outdoor cooking solution.

