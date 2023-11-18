Get a Best Buy Eufy robot vacuum for just £140 this Black Friday

Despite its competitive price, the Eufy RoboVac 30C doesn’t compromise on features. It has a circular design, measuring 325mm in diameter and 72mm tall, allowing it to clean hard-to-reach areas. The vacuum is equipped with a 0.6-litre dust bin and motorised rubber wheels for stability. It includes a pair of spinning brushes at the front for edge and corner cleaning​​.

Performance-wise, the RoboVac 30C impresses with its cleaning ability. It features 1,500Pa of suction power and operates in three power modes: Standard, BoostIQ, and Max. The BoostIQ mode automatically adjusts suction power for different floor types, maximising battery use during cleaning. Various cleaning settings, such as Auto, Edge, Spot and Quick modes, are available for tailored cleaning needs​​.