The Amazon Echo Show 8 is at its lowest price EVER ahead of Black Friday
Always coveted a smart display? Well, the five-star Echo Show 8 is only £60 in this pre-Black Friday bargain
The early Black Friday deals are steadily rolling out, and now Amazon is getting in on the act with its Amazon Echo Show 8 smart display. With a deal price of just £60, the Echo Show 8 is down to its lowest price to date.
In our in-depth Echo Show 8 review, it earned a perfect five-star review and a Recommended award for its combination of talents. It takes Amazon’s smart speaker expertise and adds an 8in HD touchscreen and a 13MP webcam for voice calling alongside the full suite of Alexa features. Users can ask Alexa to show the news, play music, set alarms, display the weather, and control smart home devices. It’s a superbly versatile smart device.
The bright, clear HD display looks great from any angle and allows you to view photos, follow recipes or just kick back and watch your favourite TV programme while you’re taking a break.
The sound quality of the Echo Show 8 isn’t to be sniffed at either. It is capable of filling a room with clear and robust audio, which makes it suitable for enjoying music, podcasts, or audiobooks, and it delivers clear audio during video calls.
If you want a smart assistant that’s a little more versatile than most, the Echo Show 8 ekes the absolute most from Alexa’s talents – and the added HD touchscreen isn’t just a gimmick; it genuinely takes Amazon’s smart assistant to new heights.
We loved the Echo Show 8 at its normal £120 retail price, but, at £60, this early Black Friday deal is a stunner for such a multitalented device. This is a smart deal on a very smart display.