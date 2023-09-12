Apple Watch Series 9 launches with a big performance boost
The S9 chip introduces improvements to Siri, a performance bump and a brand-new gesture
The Apple Watch Series 9 has just been unveiled. At a glance, you might be wondering what the difference is between this and the Series 8 as they look pretty darned similar.
But, as it turns out, what feels like quite a simple update for the Apple Watch — the introduction of the S9 chip — seems quite significant. While that’s numerically just one up on last year’s S8 silicon, that chip wasn’t too different from the one in the Apple Watch Series 6 in 2020.
As a result, you can expect a 30% faster GPU over the previous generation, Apple says, with a whopping 5.6 trillion transistors and the introduction of a new four-core neural engine.
The main beneficiary of said neural engine is Siri. Previously, Siri requests went via WiFi or a cellular connection to the cloud. Now Siri’s voice response is processed on board the wearable, leading to “faster and more secure” voice commands, and 25% more accurate dictation.
This has also allowed for new Siri health commands, Apple says. You can ask about your ring closing progress, for example, or log your latest weigh-in with the power of your voice.
The chip also introduces a new way to interact with Apple Watch: double tap. Simply tap your thumb and index finger together on the hand with your watch on, and you can do things like end calls or silence alarms, all without touching the device.
The Apple Watch Series 9 also includes a second-generation ultra-wideband (UWB) chip. That means it’ll know when it’s near your HomePod, popping up useful prompts like a list of podcasts to start or a set of albums you might want to listen to.
Even more usefully, this means it’ll work like an AirTag, in that you can use your iPhone to track it down, with arrows leading the way to it when you’re in range — assuming it’s not out of battery, of course.
Speaking of which, the efficiency improvements of the new chip haven’t resulted in a longer battery life, with Apple promising just the usual 18 hours. Instead, Apple has opted for a brighter screen, which can now reach 2,000 nits.
Apple didn’t mention wearOS 10, but it will presumably arrive on the watch when it launches later this month. That said, Apple has said the new operating system will reach every Apple Watch back to the Series 4, so that in itself isn’t a reason to upgrade.
The Apple Watch Series 9 starts at £399 for the 41mm GPS version and £429 for the 45mm, while cellular models start at £499 for the 41mm and £529 for the 45mm. It’s available to preorder from today, and will begin to show up on peoples’ wrists on 22 September.
Watch out for a full review from us ahead of launch day, once we’ve had a chance to put the new watch through its paces.