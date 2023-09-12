Apple Watch Series 9 launches with a big performance boost

The Apple Watch Series 9 has just been unveiled. At a glance, you might be wondering what the difference is between this and the Series 8 as they look pretty darned similar.

But, as it turns out, what feels like quite a simple update for the Apple Watch — the introduction of the S9 chip — seems quite significant. While that’s numerically just one up on last year’s S8 silicon, that chip wasn’t too different from the one in the Apple Watch Series 6 in 2020.

As a result, you can expect a 30% faster GPU over the previous generation, Apple says, with a whopping 5.6 trillion transistors and the introduction of a new four-core neural engine.

The main beneficiary of said neural engine is Siri. Previously, Siri requests went via WiFi or a cellular connection to the cloud. Now Siri’s voice response is processed on board the wearable, leading to “faster and more secure” voice commands, and 25% more accurate dictation.

This has also allowed for new Siri health commands, Apple says. You can ask about your ring closing progress, for example, or log your latest weigh-in with the power of your voice.

The chip also introduces a new way to interact with Apple Watch: double tap. Simply tap your thumb and index finger together on the hand with your watch on, and you can do things like end calls or silence alarms, all without touching the device.