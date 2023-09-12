Apple Watch Ultra 2 announced with 3,000 nits display

The Watch Ultra 2 runs on the same S9 SiP chip that’s found inside the Series 9 watches, and with it comes some interesting new features. Most prominently, Apple showed off the Double Tap function, which allows users to perform actions like snoozing an alarm or answering a phone call by tapping their thumb and index finger together twice. You will also be able to set a waypoint with your voice, even when you don’t have a signal.

On the sports side of things, the Watch Ultra 2 is aiming to be as versatile as it is resilient. The elevation range of -500 to 9,000 metres covers both mountain climbing and diving, with the latter also benefiting from changes to the Depth app, which now logs your previous dives, allowing you to look back and compare.

Cycling gets some new features too, with the option to connect external Bluetooth accessories during your rides for measuring cadence, speed and power. Plus, when you start a cycling workout on your watch, it will automatically jump to your iPhone and show up as an ongoing activity, helping you keep track across your devices.

Now to the good news/bad news point of the battery. On the one hand, battery life is improved here, with the low-power mode yielding up to 72 hours, whereas the first model topped out at 60 hours. However, when you don’t use the low-power mode, battery expectation is exactly the same as the first Watch Ultra, landing around the 36 hours mark.

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 is available to preorder now with prices starting at £799 and units are set to ship on 22 September. We’ll be giving the Ultra Watch 2 a full review in the coming weeks, so check back in soon to see what we make of Apple’s latest top-shelf smartwatch.