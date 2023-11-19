The Apple Watch Ultra is cheaper than EVER in this Black Friday deal

New features include a highly accurate dual-frequency GPS system that enhances location tracking – essential tech for outdoor activities like hiking and cycling.

For those who enjoy an active lifestyle, the Apple Watch Ultra is ruggedly built and designed to withstand the elements, making it ideal for outdoor adventures, while its new depth gauge and advanced diving capabilities mean extreme water sports are a go – features that water sports enthusiasts will find invaluable.

A handy action button provides quick access to a range of functions and apps, further enriching the experience.