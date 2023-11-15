This Garmin Black Friday deal is Epix
Bag a very special Black Friday discount on the second-generation Garmin Epix
Black Friday itself might still be a way away, but the bargains are already in full swing. And this is one of the best deals we’ve seen so far: the Garmin Epix (gen 2), which we lavished with five stars out of five, is now available for just £549, down from its average price of £635 on Amazon – and a previous low of £600 at John Lewis.
The Epix sports watch is a comprehensive fitness tracker that’s designed to cater to the needs of sports enthusiasts and health-conscious individuals. Its versatility is evident in the plethora of handy features it brings to your wrist, making it an indispensable companion for your fitness journey. Epix by name, epic by nature.
It stands out from the crowd with its crisp AMOLED touchscreen, which provides clear visibility and easy navigation through its various functions. The display quality ensures that whether you are indoors or out in the bright sunlight, you’ll have no trouble checking out your stats.
Another handy feature that sets it apart is the inclusion of full-colour international maps, which are particularly beneficial for outdoor adventurers who are heading off the beaten track.
It’ll come as no surprise whatsoever that we awarded the Garmin Epix (gen 2) a perfect score of five stars out of five, alongside a prestigious Expert Reviews Best Buy award. That’s the highest praise we can bestow and makes this Black Friday discount truly unmissable. Just get in there as soon as possible while the offer lasts!