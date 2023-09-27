Best whey protein 2023: Boost your workouts with the best whey supplements

Whey powders can be adjusted to suit different purposes. There are standard protein shakes to help repair your muscles after workouts, which are generally low in nutrients other than protein, but you’ll also find mass gainers that contain large amounts of carbohydrates and calories alongside protein to help you bulk up.

Other common products include meal replacement shakes, or weight-loss shakes, both of which can use whey to provide a large amount of protein in a serving to help you feel full after consuming them.

Can I use whey protein shakes for weight loss?

Whey protein is a common ingredient in weight-loss shakes because increasing your protein intake is a good way to lower the calories you eat overall without feeling hungry, because protein has a bigger effect on satiety than other macronutrients such as carbohydrates.

This means they can help you lose weight in the short term because they enable you to get into a calorie deficit where you’re burning more than you’re consuming, However, using meal replacement or weight loss shakes is unlikely to be an effective long-term weight management option.

How much do I have to spend?

This depends largely on the quality of the whey protein you’re looking for. Cheaper whey concentrate powders start from around £10 per 1kg, with that price rising to £50 per 1kg if you’re buying more pure hydrolysed whey or whey isolate.

It’s important to look not just at the overall price of the product you’re buying, but also how many servings it contains, because that will give a better indication of how long it will last and whether you’re getting good value for your money.

What ingredients should I look out for?

Start by checking out how much protein you’re getting – a minimum of 20g per serving is expected, and this can rise to over 30g per serving. Then look at the amount of fats, carbohydrates, sugars and calories you get in a serving to make sure those numbers fit with your general dietary goals.

After you’ve ticked off those essentials, you can look out for added bonuses such as vitamins and minerals or performance-boosters like caffeine, creatine and L-carnitine.

You might also want to check on the type of sweeteners the whey powder contains, especially if you’re looking to avoid things like aspartame.

The best whey protein to buy in 2023

1. Optimum Nutrition Gold Standard Whey Protein: The best all-round whey protein powder

Price when reviewed: £65 (2.28kg) | Check price at Amazon

The enduring popularity of this whey speaks to both its quality and its value – while it’s not the cheapest whey you’ll find, it won’t break the bank and is often on sale. The powder contains 24g of protein per 31g serving, with that protein sourced from whey isolate, concentrate and hydrolysed whey, so it’s rapidly absorbed by the body after a workout.

There’s really not a lot else to the Gold Standard whey powder, with just 1g of fat, 1g of sugar and 3g of carbs in a serving. It comes in a wide range of flavours, is mixed well, and simply gets the job done.

Key specs – Serving size: 31g; Protein per serving: 25g; Type of whey: Mix of isolate, concentrate and hydrolysed