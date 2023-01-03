Best men’s white trainers 2023: The most stylish, versatile and classic options

The best men’s white trainers transcend trends. Their simplicity allows them to weather the storm of men’s fashion with remarkable consistency. Other shoes come and go, fluctuating in popularity, but crisp white kicks remain a constant feature on the footwear landscape.

Thanks to their neutral looks, white trainers go with just about anything. And with dress codes continuing to loosen up across the board, they’ve never been more versatile. Yes, you can wear them with jeans and a T-shirt, but you can also legitimately team them up with tailoring. That’s provided you choose the right pair, of course.

Our carefully picked selection of the best men’s white trainers includes only the time-honoured classics that have proven their quality, style and staying power over decades. No flash-in-the-pan nonsense here, just the absolute cream of the footwear crop to ensure you walk away in the perfect pair.

How to choose the best men’s white trainers for you

What is the best material for white trainers?

White trainers generally come in four materials: leather, suede, canvas and synthetics. All are good options depending on the weather where you live and how bothered you are about them getting dirty.

Generally speaking, smooth leather is the easiest to keep clean. All you need to do is wipe it down with a damp cloth, and you can get rid of the vast majority of muck and stains. Suede and canvas are trickier to maintain; they’re relatively absorbent, dirt can accumulate quickly, and they’re harder to clean. With canvas trainers, you might be able to pop them in the washing machine if the manufacturer’s advice allows it, but where suede is concerned, prevention is better than cure. Treat them with a rain and stain protector, and avoid wearing them on wet days.

How much should I spend?

In an age of sneaker culture, limited releases and resellers, it’s possible to spend thousands of pounds on a pair of trainers. But how much should you spend? That’s a question of the level of quality you’re looking for and whether you want to buy from a designer brand, a big sportswear conglomerate or an independent label.

Generally speaking, mass-produced trainers from Adidas, Nike and Reebok will fall somewhere in the region of £50-£200. For handmade trainers using high-quality materials, expect to fork out somewhere between £150 and £350. Designer trainers from iconic fashion houses can cost a lot more – anywhere up to £1,000, and possibly even above in some cases.

When it comes to quality, the point of diminishing returns is probably somewhere around the £250 mark. Above this point, you’re paying for the label’s clout, reputation and heritage rather than just the craftsmanship alone.

The best men’s white trainers you can buy in 2023

1. Adidas Stan Smith 80s: Best minimalist men’s white trainer

The Three Stripes’ iconic Stan Smith tennis shoe has been on the scene since 1965. It’s a simple round-toe trainer with a clean, uncluttered design that makes it extremely versatile. The only real detail comes in the form of a branded tab to the heel and three perforated stripes to each side.

It’s an understated silhouette that’s been imitated a thousand times, but Adidas’ is the original and best. They’re not the comfiest trainers on the market – mainly thanks to the fact that technology has moved on a lot and the Stan Smith has barely changed in 60 years – but they’re not uncomfortable either. Sizing-wise, go for your regular shoe size.

Key features – Material: Leather; Style: Lace-up

2. Common Projects Achilles Low: Best premium men’s white trainer

Common Projects changed the game when it launched the Achilles Low in 2004. Trainers had always been reserved solely for casual or athletic purposes, but suddenly here was one made using luxury materials that didn’t look out of place with a suit. It was essentially a trainer with the DNA of a dress shoe and it marked a turning point in men’s fashion.

The Achilles Low is still the best in its class today and the ultimate example of a premium, minimalist trainer. It’s made from soft Italian calfskin leather and put together by hand, also in Italy. The silhouette is simple but instantly recognisable, with a round toe, reinforced eyelets, a reinforced heel tab and signature gold number branding to the heel. The fit is long and narrow, so we’d recommend sizing down a full size unless you have particularly wide feet.

Key features – Material: Leather; Style: Lace-up

3. Novesta Star Master: Best affordable men’s white trainer

Hailing from Slovakia, Novesta specialises in fuss-free canvas trainers that are easy on the eye and the wallet. The Star Master is the brand’s best-selling style, featuring a chunky rubber sole, rubberised toe and understated looks. It’s surprisingly rugged for the money, and we’ve found it to last well.

The uppers are made from a relatively heavy-duty canvas that stands up well to scuffs and scratches. We also liked that the laces have metal reinforcements on either end instead of plastic. They run true to size, so there’s no need to go up or down, and if you’d prefer a high-top alternative check out the Star Dribble instead.

Key features – Material: Canvas; Style: Lace-up

4. Maison Margiela Replica: Best designer men’s white trainer

Maison Margiela’s Replica trainer is a luxury twist on a classic 1970s German army trainer. They’re made using high-end materials and put together by hand in Italy. The uppers consist of smooth leather with contrast suede overlays and tonal laces. The gum rubber sole is a signature feature of this shoe.

It’s a comfy and luxurious-feeling piece of footwear, but that’s reflected heavily in the price. These are not shoes for the budget conscious, but if you’re looking for a simple yet striking trainer with quality materials and a high-fashion pedigree, this is one of your best options.

Key features – Material: Leather and suede; Style: Lace-up

5. Converse Chuck Taylor All Star ‘70: Best high-top men’s white trainer

The Chuck Taylor All Star is the most influential and important trainer of all time. It’s also one of the most popular pieces of footwear in the world, and for good reason. This simple canvas high top looks great with almost anything, somehow looks better the more beaten up and battered it gets and hasn’t gone out of fashion in over 100 years. If all of that doesn’t put it squarely on your list, then we’re not sure what will.

This particular model is a slight upgrade on the standard All Star. It features a two-layer canvas upper, extra padding in the sole for improved comfort and a higher rubber rand for increased durability. There’s a breaking-in period due to the canvas thickness, but they’re surprisingly comfortable once that’s out of the way. They fit true to size, but we’d suggest going up a half size if you have wide feet.

Key features – Material: Canvas; Style: Lace-up

