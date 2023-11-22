Bag an Amazon Fire TV Stick BARGAIN this Black Friday
The standard Amazon Fire TV Stick is a mere £25 for Black Friday –and there are healthy discounts on the 4K versions too
Amazon is offering a solid Black Friday deal on its popular streaming device, the Fire TV Stick, now available for just £25, down from the usual price of £34. In addition to this, Amazon is also featuring deals on the Fire TV Stick 4K and 4K Max, both of which have garnered awards from Expert Reviews.
The latest release of the Fire TV Stick is noted for being 50% more powerful than its 2019 predecessor, ensuring fast and smooth streaming in Full HD. It comes with an Alexa Voice Remote, which not only has power and volume buttons but also allows users to use voice commands to search and launch programs from various apps. New preset buttons offer quick access to favourite apps, and the remote can also control power and volume on compatible TVs and soundbars.
The device features home cinema audio with support for Dolby Atmos, bringing an immersive audio experience to selected titles with compatible home audio systems. Users have access to thousands of apps, Alexa skills, and channels, including BBC iPlayer, Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, Now, Disney+ and more. While subscription fees may apply for some services, Amazon Prime members can enjoy unlimited access to a vast library of films and TV episodes.
For live TV enthusiasts, the Fire TV Stick provides access to live TV, news, and sports with subscriptions to various channels like Eurosport and Sky News. It also includes a Guide button to easily navigate available content. Free TV options are available as well, with access to content from ITVX, Channel 4, PlutoTV, YouTube and Freevee, among others.
Music lovers aren’t left out, as the device allows streaming on Amazon Music, Spotify and other services, though subscription fees may apply here as well. The interface of the Fire TV Stick is designed to be simple and intuitive, focusing on user convenience. Additionally, the device is easy to set up and can be discreetly hidden behind the TV. Read more details in our Amazon Fire TV Stick review.
This Black Friday deal on the Amazon Fire TV Stick, as well as discounts on the 4K and 4K Max versions, offers a fantastic opportunity for those looking to enhance their streaming experience with a powerful and feature-rich device at a significantly reduced price.