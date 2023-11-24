The Amazon Fire TV Stick is SERIOUSLY cheap this Black Friday

The device features home cinema audio with support for Dolby Atmos, bringing an immersive audio experience to selected titles with compatible home audio systems. Users have access to thousands of apps, Alexa skills, and channels, including BBC iPlayer, Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, Now, Disney+ and more. While subscription fees may apply for some services, Amazon Prime members can enjoy unlimited access to a vast library of films and TV episodes.

For live TV enthusiasts, the Fire TV Stick provides access to live TV, news, and sports with subscriptions to various channels like Eurosport and Sky News. It also includes a Guide button to easily navigate available content. Free TV options are available as well, with access to content from ITVX, Channel 4, PlutoTV, YouTube and Freevee, among others.

Music lovers aren’t left out, as the device allows streaming on Amazon Music, Spotify and other services, though subscription fees may apply here as well. The interface of the Fire TV Stick is designed to be simple and intuitive, focusing on user convenience. Additionally, the device is easy to set up and can be discreetly hidden behind the TV. Read more details in our Amazon Fire TV Stick review.