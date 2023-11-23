This Sky Stream and broadband deal for Black Friday is STUNNING

Sky Stream stands out for providing full access to Sky’s premium content without the need for a satellite dish or a specific TV, such as the Sky Glass TV. It’s a compact, less obtrusive alternative to Sky Q, offering flexible contracts and using less electricity. However, it does have some limitations, such as a less responsive fast-forward and rewind feature and fewer channels than Sky Q​​.

Introduced in late 2022, Sky Stream is designed to be the modern equivalent of Sky Q, offering an integrated streaming experience with access to Sky’s premium content, including Sky Sports, in full 4K. It supports most major HDR standards, including HDR10, HLG, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos, ensuring high-quality visual and audio performance. The hardware is compatible with any TV and broadband service, although 4K Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support are recommended to maximise the device’s capabilities​​.

One of the notable features of Sky Stream is its cloud DVR functionality, which replaces traditional local storage recording. This allows for a more streamlined and flexible viewing experience, with the ability to quickly access recorded programs from the cloud. Despite some streaming niggles and a learning curve for those used to traditional Sky services, Sky Stream is lauded on our review for its excellent image quality, user-friendly UI, and efficient electricity usage. It’s particularly suited for those wanting access to Sky Sports and other exclusive Sky content in 4K without installing a satellite dish​​.