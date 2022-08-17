The best skin vitamins in 2022: Boost your skin health with our expert picks

There’s far more to pampering your skin than merely cleansing and moisturising once a day. Getting the glow also depends on your diet and nutrient intake, which is why the best skin vitamins can make a valuable addition to your skin regime.

Whether you’re looking for vitamins for a clear complexion, help with anti-ageing or a general beauty supplement to support your skin, nails and hair, there are plenty of skin vitamins to try. Some are capsules or pills that can be taken orally just like everyday vitamins, while others come in powder form for adding to drinks or spray bottles that can be spritzed into your mouth, and others can be applied directly to the skin.

But how do you know which ones are worth trying and which will actually help your skin? Here we’ve gathered together some of our favourite tried and tested skin vitamins to help you find the ones that will work best with your skincare regime.

Best skin vitamins: At a glance:

How to choose the best skin vitamins

Why do I need skin vitamins?

Skin vitamins can help if you’re trying to target a particular skin complaint, such as dry skin, lack of glow or blemishes. Even if you have no particular issue, they might improve your overall skin health.

Skin vitamins can’t replace a healthy diet but many people opt for skin vitamins if they feel they’re unable to support their skin health through diet alone, or they’re lacking in certain vitamins. For example, a vitamin B deficiency can lead to dry skin and cracked lips. Dry, itchy skin may be a sign you’re not getting enough zinc or omega 3.

What are the best ingredients to look for in skin vitamins?

The ingredients you’re looking for really depend on your skin goals, but here are a few to look for.

Collagen: Collagen is a protein that helps with the structure of the skin. It’s thought to help strengthen your skin and boost elasticity. It’s often recommended for women in their forties and fifties (although it can be beneficial at any age), as we produce less collagen as we get older. Collagen also has other health benefits, such as supporting our gut health.

Hyaluronic acid: This ingredient is important for keeping your skin hydrated, preventing dry skin and helping keep skin plump.

Vitamin B: There’s a range of B vitamins that are thought to contribute to skin health. B3 is believed to help with skin conditions such as rosacea, dermatitis and sun-damaged skin, while a vitamin B12 deficiency can lead to pale skin or hyperpigmentation.

Vitamin C: This vitamin promotes skin healing and, when applied topically, can also help with collagen production.

Zinc: Zinc is another great vitamin for skin health. It’s thought to help with skin-wound healing and is also anti-inflammatory, so can help with complaints such as red, angry skin.

The best skin vitamins to buy

1. Nutriburst Hair, Skin & Nails-Advanced Nutrition: Best-tasting skin vitamin

These strawberry gummies taste like sweets (don’t worry, they come with a child lock to stop them getting into little hands) but are packed with nutrients to support your skin, along with your hair and nails, too. They’re vegan, gluten-free and cruelty-free, and two gummies a day will provide you with key nutrients such as vitamin C, E, biotin and zinc. These are a great all-round beauty vitamin: after using the Nutriburst our tester noticed improvements in the health of their skin, hair and nails.

Key specs – Type: Gummy; Number of days supply: 30; Vegan? Yes; Gluten-free? Yes

2. Pura Collagen Glow+: Best skin vitamin powder

Collagen is known for its skin-supporting properties, so this powder by Pura offers a great alternative for those who don’t want to take supplements in pill form. Each tub lasts four weeks and offers 10,000mg of hydrolysed collagen peptides, along with hyaluronic acid, vitamin C, zinc, biotin and selenium. We found this one really easy to take, with no off-putting taste or odour, and simply stirred into our smoothie or glass of dairy-free milk for breakfast each morning. While it can take up to 12 weeks to show a difference, our tester found their usually dry and flaky skin showed signs of improvement during testing.

Key specs – Type: Powder; Number of days supply: 28; Vegan? No; Gluten-free? Yes

3. Skin Woof Original Vitamins: Best overall skin vitamin

Skin Woof is a great combination supplement that includes a range of vitamins and minerals, omega 3, collagen and hyaluronic acid. It’s an impressive all-rounder and ideal if you don’t want to purchase collagen and vitamins separately.

After only a few weeks of taking the skin vitamin with our breakfast, our tester noticed an improvement in the overall texture of their skin, with a healthy glow and less redness.

Key specs – Type: Capsules; Number of days supply: 30; Vegan? No; Gluten-free? Yes

4. City Survivor Pollution Protection Daily Multi: Best skin vitamin for extra energy

City Survivor’s vitamins offer effective nutrition for busy people, all created by nutritional therapist Daisy Connor. With many of us working and living in busy cities, this can impact our skin. Pollution Protection Daily Multi is a high-quality multivitamin combined with a range of antioxidants that are designed to protect you against oxidative stress (which can speed up skin ageing). This is another great all-round product for those who don’t have the time to take many supplements and won best all-round vitamin and mineral supplement at the Beauty Shortlist Wellbeing Awards. Our tester felt this vitamin boosted their energy levels.

Key specs – Type: Capsule; Number of days supply: 30; Vegan? Yes; Gluten-free? Yes

5. WelleCo The Skin Elixir: Best wellness skin vitamin

Created by model turned wellness guru Elle Macpherson, this vegan capsule is packed full of goodness to improve your skin’s appearance and overall health. Each capsule is crammed with antioxidants, supergreens and vitamins, plus they’re gluten-free and free from artificial colours. They’re specifically designed to give you that model glow, as well as support skin healing and firmness.

Key specs – Type: Capsule; Number of days supply: 30; Vegan? Yes; Gluten-free? Yes

6. BetterYou Hair, Skin and Nails Daily Oral Spray: Best nutritionist-approved skin vitamin

BetterYou provides an effective alternative to capsules and tablets with a simple-to-use oral spray. This delivers the ingredients to the bloodstream rather than being digested like a traditional tablet. This makes it ideal for anyone with swallowing issues, problems with digestion or for anyone who isn’t a fan of taking a regular supplement. It’s hard to imagine that four sprays of this fine mist into your mouth can be effective, but this spray contains your daily requirement of biotin (a must for healthy skin) and iodine (which helps your skin’s moisture levels), along with other key nutrients such as zinc, selenium and vitamin C. Developed with nutritionist Madeleine Shaw, this spray tastes great and is a fuss-free addition to your morning routine.

Key specs – Type: Spray; Number of days supply: 32; Vegan? Yes; Gluten-free? Yes

