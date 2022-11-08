Best vitamins for women 2022: Essential nutrients for complete nourishment

In an ideal world, we’d get all the vitamins and minerals our bodies need from three healthy meals a day. In reality, however, there are myriad reasons that our vitamin quota might be falling short. Thankfully, there are an array of vitamin supplements available for women that are designed to plug those gaps, ensuring our bodies are working to their best, even if we aren't always eating a balanced diet.

There are certain key nutrients that are particularly essential for women, including folate, vitamin D, calcium and more. In addition, as women age and hormone levels fluctuate more wildly, our body’s need for these vitamins grows. You might believe that opting for the cheapest multivitamin off the shelf is sufficient, but this isn’t going to see you optimise your health. Instead, with the help of your doctor, examine your diet and determine which vitamins are most necessary for your body, and which you can forego.

Below, you’ll learn about the vitamins that are most important for women’s health and before we reveal our top pick for the best vitamins for women, you can read about how to go about choosing the best vitamins for you.

Best vitamins for women: At a glance

How to choose the best vitamins for women

Which vitamins are the most important for women?

There are some nutrients that women need to stay healthy in all stages of their life, and particularly as they age. They include:

Calcium – This mineral is important for strong teeth and bone health throughout our lives, but especially for women as they age. Calcium is essential to prevent bone loss, which increases the risk of bone fractures and osteoporosis, as a result of the menopause.

Vitamin B – There are more than half a dozen B vitamins, including B1, B2, B3, folate and B12. Vitamin B plays a number of roles in your health, including energy production and healthy skin and hair. Folate is particularly important for pregnant women, since it can help reduce the risk of birth defects.

Vitamin D – Similar to calcium, vitamin D helps with bone and teeth health. Known as the sunshine vitamin, it’s important to supplement at the very least through the winter, when the sun isn’t strong enough to provide adequate levels of vitamin D.

Vitamin C – This antioxidant is needed for tissue growth and repair. It also plays a part in collagen production, which is integral for maintaining healthy skin, cartilage, blood vessels and more. It helps the body to heal wounds, and absorb iron.

Omega-3 – This unsaturated fat is good for heart and blood vessel health. It helps prevent heart disease, and develop a baby’s nervous system during pregnancy. It’s also associated with brain, eyes, bones, skin and joint health.

Other considerations

There are other factors aside from your diet that will determine what supplements you may need. Certain vitamins may be recommended to help with health concerns (for example, ingesting vitamin C when you have a cold). If you’re menstruating, pregnant, or over a certain age, you’ll have specific nutritional needs. A blood test is the best way to determine the vitamins and minerals your body may be lacking.

The best vitamins for women to buy in 2022

1. Centrum Women Multivitamin: Best overall multivitamin for women

Price: £7.49 | Buy now from Boots



Centrum is one of the most popular and well-known vitamin brands in the world. This particular multivitamin is designed for adult women under 50 years old and packs 24 essential nutrients, including higher levels of vitamin D.

Many of these 24 nutrients are specifically targeting areas where women might need a boost. Vitamins B6, B12 and iron can reduce fatigue, while the latter also helps with cognitive function. Vitamin C supports the immune system, while biotin, zinc and selenium improve skin, hair and nails.

The Centrum Women Multivitamin supplements are crafted to be easy to swallow, making them ideal for those who struggle in this area, and they’re gluten-, nut- and wheat-free – although note that they do contain gelatine so aren’t vegan. Take one tablet daily, preferably with food, to help fill the nutritional gaps in your diet.

Key details – Type: Tablet; Supply: 30 days; Vegan: No; Gluten-free: Yes

Buy now from Boots

2. Vegan Vitality Multivitamins & Minerals: Best vegan multivitamin for women

Price: £17 | Buy now from Amazon



It may come as a surprise that many vitamins on the market include animal products. This can be in the form of gelatine, lanolin or other sneaky ingredients – but these multivitamin tablets are completely free from animal products. They’re also free from gluten, lactose, wheat, soy, GMOs, sugar, eggs and nuts. Overall, they’re a safe choice for most women.

The primary vitamins in this supplement include B12, D3 and iron. They also feature K2, which promotes bone and heart health, and zinc, which helps the function of the immune system and metabolism. Selenium supports the metabolism, too, while iodine helps thyroid function.

One bottle comes with enough tablets to see you through half the year, making these supplements an economical choice. Vegan Vitality is a UK-based company that independently tests its products to ensure top quality. These tablets are designed specifically for vegans, but are suitable for everyone.

Key details – Type: Tablet; Supply: 180 days; Vegan: Yes; Gluten-free: Yes

3. Wellwoman 50+: The best vitamin for women over 50

Price: £11 | Buy now from Boots



As previously mentioned, your body’s need for vitamins and minerals changes as you age. Women over 50 have an increased need for calcium and vitamin D, since the latter helps the body absorb calcium. Vitamins B 6 and 12 are important, too, for healthy brain function, nerves and blood vessels.

This Wellwoman 50+ supplement offers a good range of nutrients, including B vitamins for a healthy heart, magnesium for proper energy release from food, pantothenic acid (also known as vitamin B5) to help the body produce energy, and iron for reducing tiredness and fatigue.

Vegetarian-friendly – although not vegan or gluten-friendly – this supplement is also a good option for women going through the menopause, helping those women maintain a healthy, active lifestyle even as the body is changing..

Key details – Type: Tablet; Supply: 30 days; Vegan: No; Gluten-free: No

4. Bassetts Vitamins During Pregnancy: Best vitamins for pregnant women

Price: £14 | Buy now from Boots



When you’re pregnant, it isn’t only your nutritional needs you have to worry about, it’s your baby’s as well. Your body goes through a number of changes that will see a shift in your dietary needs – and the baby has needs all on its own. This is the reason vitamin supplements are often recommended to women during pregnancy.

This multivitamin from Bassetts includes folic acid for tissue growth throughout pregnancy, plus iron and B12 for helping to improve energy levels. Vitamin B6 contributes to healthy cognitive function, while vitamin D plays a huge role supporting healthy teeth, the immune system and muscle function, all while helping to absorb calcium. Vitamin D also helps to build your baby’s bones, and omega-3 fatty acids and iodine are both important for brain development.

Arriving in the form of a chewy, strawberry and orange flavoured pastille, this might be a great choice for those women who struggle to take tablets and are already dealing with pregnancy-related woes such as morning sickness. It has no added sugar, and uses natural colouring and flavours.

Key details – Type: Pastille; Supply: 30 days; Vegan: No; Gluten-free: Yes

5. WeightWorld Omega-3 Fish Oil: Best vitamin for women’s heart health

Price: £22 | Buy now from Amazon



This Harvard article states that omega-3 fatty acids make “an essential contribution” to our health. Our bodies can’t make these fats on their own, so we have to get them from external sources. The best source is oily fish, such as salmon and mackerel, but not everyone will include servings of seafood in their diet every week.

Also noting that omega-3 fatty acids have been shown to aid in preventing both heart attacks and stroke, the article also refers to omega-3’s role in helping conditions such as lupus, rheumatoid arthritis, eczema and more. Studies indicate that it can also help with depression, menstrual pain and ADHD, among other concerns.

As such, adding two WeightWorld Omega-3 capsules to your day is likely to have a significant long-term benefit on your overall health. The capsules are gluten- and dairy-free, and the fish oil is naturally sourced. And for those wary of having to go through their day with the threat of a fishy aftertaste, this wasn’t an issue.

Key details – Type: Capsule; Supply: 120 days; Vegan: No; Gluten-free: Yes