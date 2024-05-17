Best muscle growth supplements 2024: Complement your workout and promote gains with our top picks

Protein powder

Protein powder is arguably the most dependable of all muscle supplements. It can be used for muscle growth, toning and can even aid in weight loss. The two main types of protein powder are whey protein (available as a concentrate, an isolate and hydrolysed) and casein. Whey protein is generally the preferred option for muscle growth, as it’s a complete protein – containing all nine essential amino acids – and is absorbed much faster than casein. It helps to stimulate muscle protein synthesis and reduce muscle protein breakdown, resulting in a positive increase in muscle mass when used correctly.

Whey and casein are both proteins produced from milk, so they may lead to some digestive distress if you’re sensitive to lactose – though the production of hydrolysed whey protein and whey protein isolate removes most of the lactose, making them a better choice than standard whey protein for those with lactose intolerance – but perhaps more importantly they’re not vegan-friendly. However, you’ll find a good variety of plant-based protein powders on the market – including soy, pea, rice and hemp – though you may need to mix your sources of plant-based protein to obtain a more complete amino acid profile.

Creatine

Creatine is an excellent option for muscle growth and strength. It’s a molecule found naturally in the body that helps to produce ATP (adenosine triphosphate), a chemical compound that provides energy and supports muscle contractions during high-intensity workouts.

Adding a creatine supplement to your routine can help improve muscle strength and muscle growth. Though, as with all supplements, it must be consumed in adequate amounts and alongside a consistent routine.

Creatine supplements are generally suitable for vegans; however, in capsule form, they often contain bovine gelatin, so we strongly advise that you check the list of ingredients if this is a concern.

Beta-alanine

Beta-alanine is an amino acid that the body uses to synthesise carnosine. Increasing your levels of carnosine acts as a buffer to the build-up of lactic acid in your muscles during exercise, reducing fatigue and helping to improve endurance and performance.

It has not been proven that beta-alanine necessarily supports muscle growth, but it may be beneficial for those looking to increase their lean body mass by allowing them to train harder and for longer.

It should be noted that beta-alanine supplements can cause a slight flushing or prickly sensation. This is not uncommon, though it is completely harmless and usually subsides after a couple of hours.

Beta-alanine supplements are usually vegan-friendly but we still recommend that you check the list of ingredients to be sure.

Branched-chain amino acids (BCAAs)

Branched-chain amino acids, or BCAAs, contain three essential nutrients that can promote muscle protein synthesis: leucine, isoleucine and valine. Increasing your intake of these amino acids in your diet through supplements, alongside high-intensity or resistance training, can positively affect muscle growth, lessen fatigue and speed up recovery, while also helping to reduce muscle loss or wasting post-workout.

These amino acids can be found in protein sources such as meat, fish, eggs and dairy products, meaning that it’s arguably more important for vegans to take BCAA supplements than meat-eaters. However, be aware that there is some evidence to suggest that overconsumption of BCAAs might be linked to an increased risk of cardiovascular disease and diabetes, so it may be a good idea to consult your doctor before you start taking these supplements.

Beta-hydroxy beta-methylbutyrate (HMB)

Beta-hydroxy beta-methylbutyrate, otherwise known as HMB, is a metabolite of the amino acid leucine – which means it’s created when the body breaks down leucine. It’s crucially important to protein synthesis and reducing the breakdown of muscle proteins.

Upping your HMB levels can benefit body composition by improving exercise performance and subsequent muscle growth, especially when used alongside strength and resistance training.

Generally, most HMB supplements are vegan, but it’s still wise to check the ingredients to be sure.

Will I see results?

To promote hypertrophy, or muscle growth, you need consistent training, sufficient rest and the correct dietary protein or supplementation to help stimulate protein synthesis – the production of protein in the muscle.

So, muscle growth supplements must be used alongside a consistent fitness program. Whether it’s resistance training, strength training, high-intensity or aerobic exercise, without regular exercise your muscle cells will not be subject to stress and, consequently, will not undergo hypertrophy.

Put in layman’s terms, you will only see results from muscle growth supplements if those supplements are part of a strict fitness regime.

