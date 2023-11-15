Get a PHENOMENAL saving on the M2 iPad Pro ahead of Black Friday

The M2 iPad Pro, known for its incredible performance, decent battery life, and a glorious mini-LED display, is a powerhouse in the tablet world. However, its high price has always been a point of contention, often making it a difficult choice over more practical laptop alternatives. This latest price reduction on Amazon helps mitigate one of its few downsides, making it a more accessible option for potential buyers​​.

Expert Reviews praises the M2 chip for bringing enhanced performance and speed to the iPad Pro, surpassing its predecessor, the M1 model. The upgrade includes support for Wi-Fi 6e and a new Hover feature for the Apple Pencil, enhancing the user experience. However, aside from these changes, the 2022 model largely mirrors the M1 model in design and other features. The device maintains its 12.9in mini-LED display, the same camera setup, and an identical aluminium body and keyboard case​​.