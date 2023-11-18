The best Black Friday deals – LIVE
Stay up to date with today's best Black Friday deals on tech, home, beauty and more
Black Friday 2023 is in full swing, and even though the main event is still a week out, the deals are rolling in hot and heavy. We’re talking big discounts on all kinds of stuff – air fryers, Dyson vacuums, phones, TVs, iPads – you name it. And guess what? Retailers aren’t waiting around; they’re dropping some of their best deals right now, ahead of the actual Black Friday.
But here’s the thing – with deals popping up left and right every day, it’s a bit of a maze to figure out which ones are the real gems and which are just okay. That’s where we step in. At Expert Reviews, we check out tons of products each year in tech, home, health, beauty, and beyond. So, we’ve got a pretty good handle on what prices usually look like, what kind of discounts to expect, and when there’s a price hike on the best stuff. Basically, we know a killer deal when we see it.
We’ve already gone through hundreds of deals to find the cream of the crop from retailers like Amazon, AO, John Lewis, Argos, and more. And today, we’re sharing all our top picks from these guys and others. So, keep this tab handy, check back often, and don’t miss out on these awesome deals.
The best Black Friday deals – LIVE
15:49 | 18 Nov
Pick up a great Ninja air fryer for less
We’re big fans of Ninja air fryers at Expert Reviews, and this discount on the Ninja Foodi Max AF400UK caught my eye as a result. You can pick it up for just £179 at Amazon right now – that’s a new low price for this dual-drawer beast of a kitchen appliance.
12:09 | 18 Nov
Save on the Meta Quest 2 and get a FREE £50 Amazon voucher
What a treat: I’ve spotted a sensational discount on the Meta Quest 2 VR headset at Amazon. Pick it up for £250 and bag yourself a £50 Amazon voucher at no added cost – what better way to get into VR without spending a fortune?
11:10 | 18 Nov
A super-cheap smart home bundle, perhaps?
Looking to upgrade your home with smart tech? Amazon’s doing a rather nice deal on a Ring Video Doorbell 2 and Echo Pop – get both for just £50, versus £145 if bought separately. That is a HUGE saving on two essential smart home items, so don’t delay.
11:06 | 18 Nov
The best iPhone 15 deal we’ve seen so far
Let’s kick things off in style: right now at Mobiles.co.uk, you can grab the iPhone 15 with 250GB of data on iD Mobile for £30/mth and an upfront fee of £129. That works out at a lifetime cost of £849, which is only £50 more than the cost of the iPhone 15 alone. And 250GB is more than enough for even the most prolific Netflix-on-the-go streamer!
10:59 | 18 Nov
Welcome back to our Black Friday live coverage!
I’ll have bucketloads of bargains for you in just a moment, but while you wait for me to finish my tea and nip to the loo, why not check out some of our other live blogs and deals roundups? We’ve got Black Friday Amazon deals; deals on products we awarded full marks over on our Black Friday Best Buys roundup; a Black Friday PS5 live blog that’s bursting at the seams with savings; and Black Friday Apple deals on everything from iPads to Macbooks.
Don’t forget: the big day is 24 November, so the clock is well and truly ticking!