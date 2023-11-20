This 4K Hisense TV has seen a HUGE Black Friday price cut
The four-star Hisense E7K Pro TV is massively cheaper for Black Friday
In this pre-Black Friday deal, Amazon is serving up the 55in Hisense E7K Pro at a remarkable price of £578, down from its average of £743. This magnificent model, which received a four-star rating from Expert Reviews, is a mid-range 4K (3,840 x 2,160) HDR smart LED LCD TV. That’s an outstanding set of specs for the money.
The Hisense E7K Pro excels in providing comprehensive HDR support, including Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10, HDR10+ Adaptive and HLG. It also boasts a 144Hz refresh rate for smoother image rendering. Audio enhancements like Dolby Atmos and DTS Virtual:X, along with built-in Amazon Alexa and a variety of streaming services, enhance the overall user experience. The TV operates on the VIDAA U 7.0 smart platform, ensuring easy navigation and access to content.
For gamers, this TV is particularly appealing. It features two full bandwidth HDMI 2.1 inputs, supporting ALLM, VRR and frame rates up to 4K/144Hz. The inclusion of Hisense’s Game Bar and support for AMD Freesync Premium, combined with a very low input lag, provides an optimal gaming experience.
However, users should be aware of some limitations in its HDR performance. The TV is not as bright as some might expect for HDR viewing, and there can be instances of cloudy backlight and blacks appearing grey in dark rooms.
Still, this Black Friday deal for the Hisense E7K Pro is an excellent opportunity for those seeking a high-quality 4K TV with strong gaming features and smart capabilities, at a very attractive price point. If you want to shop around before making a decision, check out our full roundup of the best Black Friday TV deals.